Splatoon 3 has optional challenges which you can skip if you are just doing chill runs, but if you are looking for 100% completion of the game, you will encounter the final challenge “After Alterna”. This guide will give information about unlocking After Alterna in Splatoon 3 and how to get your hands on the Bear Ears headgear.

How to unlock secret level After Alterna in Splatoon 3

As mentioned previously, After Alterna is the final challenge in the game and it can be only unlocked if you defeated the rest of the bosses and levels the game has to offer.

Once all that is done, you will receive a pop message indicating ‘a special kettle has appeared’.

The kettle will be sitting on a small island behind you where you will respawn. To enter inside of it, you will blast the top of it and then head inside to play the final challenge.

After Alterna stacks cluster of challenges, you have faced in the previous levels before. You will have to solve various puzzles in as little time as possible. To test you further, it will also have hordes of enemies that you will need to eliminate without dying.

If you get eliminated in After Alterna, rather than the basic cost of 20 to 50 eggs, you will have to give 333 eggs for a single respawn.

You will require a lot of patience and avoid making basic mistakes to actually complete the toughest challenge in the game.

How to get bear ears reward

Once you have completed the final challenge and fully finished After Alterna, you will be rewarded with a set of bear ears to wear. This set of bear ears will mark you as an elite Splatoon 3 player whenever you are matchmaking with other people to play with.