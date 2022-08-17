Marvel’s Spider-Man Uncle Ben’s Grave Location Guide

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered takes place just under a decade after Peter Parker first gained his superpowers, which naturally means that beloved Uncle Ben has passed away.

Much like how the recent Batman games allowed you to visit the alleyway where Bruce Wayne lost his parents, Spider-Man Remastered allows you to visit Uncle Ben’s grave to pay your respects. That as well as to unlock one of the many achievements/trophies in the game.

The following guide will show you how to get to Uncle Ben’s grave in Spider-Man Remastered.

Where To Find Uncle Ben’s Grave

Uncle Ben is resting peacefully in the Harlem cemetery. Swing your way to the northwest corner of the map and enter the graveyard.

Uncle Ben’s grave is located in the middle of all the tombstones that you will see in front of you. You can identify his grave easily because it is the only grave in the area with several flowers. Furthermore, you can read his name, Ben Parker, on the tombstone.

Press the “Triangle” button on your controller when you come near Uncle Ben’s grave to interact. You (Peter) will quickly say a few words to the late Uncle Ben which will unlock the “Great Power” achievement/trophy in Spider-Man Remastered.

Take note that you can visit Uncle Ben’s grave at any point in the game. There are no requirements to meet as long as you can get to the Harlem cemetery.