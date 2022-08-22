Marvel’s Spider-Man Fast Traveling Guide

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered offers one of the largest New York City-based open worlds for players to explore and fight crime.

It would not be New York City without its subways. That is something Insomniac Games surely remembered because fast traveling in Spider-Man Remastered means traveling the subway system.

Unfortunately, the subways are not available for you to use at the start of the game. You must jump through a few hoops to unlock the fast traveling option, which may as well be an intentional ploy to encourage players to explore the map and get used to their web-swinging controls.

The following guide will explain how to unlock fast traveling to ride the subways in Spider-Man Remastered.

How To Unlock Fast Travel

To unlock fast travel, you must complete the main campaign mission called Wheels within Wheels. This is the fifteenth campaign mission of the game in which Spider-Man must help a police officer to investigate a gang-related incident.

Once you have completed the mission, you will be able to ride the subways. You will notice two green arrows at the bottom of a selected location on the map. It indicates that you can fast travel to this location using the subway system. To fast travel, select the desired location and hold the indicated button.

Do note that you can only fast travel to a location if you have visited it already. Therefore, to fast travel to a point of interest you must visit it in an old-fashioned way by either walking or web-swinging.

Note that there is an option for subway cutscenes in the settings. If you have it enabled, you will be able to see short cutscenes of Spider-Man sitting on the train and having funny interactions with other passengers. That, however, might prove to be a bit frustrating if you just want to quickly fast travel to a certain location for a particular quest or activity.

Fast traveling makes bouncing around important locations (like Peter’s apartment and the F.E.A.S.T headquarters) very efficient but there is a cost that you must pay if you fast travel too much in Spider-Man Remastered.

You miss activities like crime events while fast traveling. These events give you crime tokens which are very important for upgrading and unlocking skills for Spider-Man.

Therefore, we recommend swinging around the city as much as you can and only using the fast travel feature in moderation. In this way, you can save time and avoid the frustration of not having adequate upgrades while facing stronger enemies.