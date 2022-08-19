Marvel’s Spider-Man Backpack Locations Guide

Backpacks are another kind of collectible in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. They contain items from your (Peter Parker) high school years and are a way for the game to relay some of the history behind each area of the city.

Finding all of the Backpacks will reward you with more than just a history lesson. There are Backpack Tokens to be earned as well as a new Spider Suit to unlock.

The following guide will help you reach all of the Backpack locations in Spider-Man Remastered.

How To Find Backpacks

Backpacks will not be available to find and loot at the start. You must first complete the “Keeping the Peace” mission which will unlock the Radio Towers.

Now, all you have to do is scale the buildings to reach and unscramble the Radio Towers. This will show the location of the backpacks in their respective areas on the map.

After unscrambling a Radio Tower, head to the green backpack icon on your map to find the collectible.

Backpack Rewards

You earn Backpack Tokens every time you find a Backpack in Spider-Man Remastered. Backpack Tokens are one of the currency types in the game that can be spent on upgrading your suit, suit mods, and gadgets.

Furthermore, there are 55 Backpacks in total, and finding all of them in Spider-Man Remastered will reward you with the Homemade Suit, which for the record has no special powers or skills.

For completionists, finding all of the Backpacks in the game is necessary for 100% district completion.

Backpack Locations

Harlem

Location #1: Spider-Signal

Visit the industrial area to find the Backpack atop the smokestacks.

Location #2: Lawyers’ Business Card

Head past a nail salon to find the Backpack in an alleyway near two dumpsters.

Location #3: Spidey Squad Pin

Head near an interior garden to find the Backpack on the wall of a red brick home.

Location #4: Helmet Fragment

Visit the resident area that overviews the waterfront to find the Backpack on a dumpster.

Location #5: Comic Book

Visit the resident area to find the Backpack on the wall of a brown brick building.

Location #6: Spider Logo Sketches

Go to the Cemetry to find the Backpack on the bridge.



Upper West Side

Location #1: MJ Article

Head to the Met Opera House to find the Backpack in an arch.

Location #2: Good Luck Card

Visit the Museum of Manhattan to find the Backpack attached to the rooftop.

Location #3: Keychain

Head up the rooftop of the neighbor of Brimstone Liquor to find the Backpack.

Location #4: Bottle of Spices

Head up to the rooftop of the building in the park to find the Backpack.

Location #5: Stealth Fragment

Climb the light post next to an ESU flag to find the Backpack attached to it.



Upper East Side

Location #1: Old Camera

Head to Central Park to find the Backpack attached to the rooftop of the building nearby.

Location #2: Vial of Sand

Head up to the Avengers Tower to find the Backpack.

Location #3: Magnet

Head below the garden to the tunnels to find the Backpack attached to one of the walls.



Central Park

Location #1: Portable Game Device

Find the Backpack near the power box and below the bridge.

Location #2: Wrestling Flyer

Head to the dome of the bridge to find the Backpack attached to the roof.



Hell’s Kitchen

Location #1: Cracked Lens

Visit the Clinton Mission Shelter to find the Backpack atop the rooftop.

Location #2: Vulture Jammer

Head to 32nd St. and Amsterdam Ave, to find the Backpack near the stairs just across the Rhino graffiti.

Location #3: The Lizard’s Blood

Find cargo crates that overview the Hudson River to find the Backpack on the container crane.

Location #4: Physics Book

Head north of the N.Y. Square Station to find the Backpack atop the large building.

Location #5: Spider-Menace Article

The backup will be found near the Esposti jewelry store at the construction site on the hook of a crane.

Location #6: Old Cellphone

Visit the construction site on 50th St. to find the Backpack at the train underpass.

Location #7: Old Glasses

Head to the northwest side of Hell’s Kitchen to find the Backpack on the window.



Midtown

Location #1: Yuri’s Contact Info

Head to the southwest of the Midtown Police Department to find the Backpack on the rooftop attached to the wall with Black Cat graffiti on it.

Location #2: Knuckle Duster

Visit Friar’s Coffee to find the Backpack attached to the side of the white building.

Location #3: Apartment Application

Head up N.Y. Financial Savings Bank to find the Backpack attached to its wall.

Location #4: Rhino Fragment

Find a large building at the corner of FDR Dr. and 34th St. to find the Backpack atop its rooftop gazebo.

Location #5: Snow Globe

Head to the underpass on the corner of FDR Dr. and 42nd St. to find the Backpack attached on the roof.

Location #6: Spider-Tracer

Visit the NYC hotel on the corner of Freight St. and 41st St. to find the Backpack attached to the wall of the building across.

Location #7: College Thesis

Head to the building with 4 Crow’s Nest billboards to find the Backpack on its rooftop.

Location #8: Shocker’s Suit

Visit the NYC Center to find the Backpack atop the center.

Location #9: Job Application

Visit N.Y. Financial Building to find the Backpack attached to the concave rooftop.

Location #10: High School T-Shirt

Visit the corner of 52nd St. and Park Ave. To find the Backpack atop the building rooftop.

Location #11: Ticket Stub

Head to FDR Dr. and 59th St. to find the Backpack attached to the support beams of the Queensboro Bridge



Greenwich

Location #1: Prom Flower

This Backpack can be found atop a rooftop party.

Location #2: Classic Web Shooter

Make your way to the garden walkways to find the Backpack below one of the buildings.

Location #3: Pizza Delivery Hat

This Backpack is kept hidden behind a wall near a dumpster.

Location #4: Arm Webs

Head atop the SNC building to find the Backpack.

Location #5: Selfie

Reach a place that overlooks the courtyard to find the Backpack hidden in an open area.

Location #5: Oscorp Visitor Pass

Head up to the red building that overviews the basketball courts to find the Backpack attached to the side of its wall.



Chinatown

Location #1: First Date Menu

Head to the second Surveillance Tower to find the Backpack attached to a nearby building.

Location #2: Hospital Bill

Visit the H.E.A.R.T Clinic to find the Backpack attached to the wall of its logo.

Location #3: Nightclub VIP Card

Head north of the Chinatown Police Department to find the Backpack attached to the satellite dish atop a building.

Location #4: Plushie

Head northwest to the initial Surveillance Tower to find the Backpack attached to a wall with graffiti on it near a dumpster in an alley.

Location #5: “Thank You” Drawing

Head to the Huadong Cuisine restaurant and find the Backpack above the building and near an air-conditioner.

Location #6: Failed Prototype

Visit the rooftop corners of the buildings to find the Backpack atop one of the Domes with a large clock on the northern side of Chinatown.



Financial District

Location #1: Hygiene Kit

Head south of the Financial District to find the Backpack attached to the building ventilation.

Location #2: Graphing Calculator

Go near the waterfront to find the Backpack atop the Light post.

Location #3: Dumpling Recipe

Head to the Church to find the Backpack attached to the Cross.

Location #4: Locket

Travel to the Mariana to find the Backpack at its entrance.

Location #5: Wheatcake Recipe

Head up the garden’s rooftop that overviews the “Back on Toppings” advertisement on the street to find the Backpack on the edge of the roof.

Location #6: ESU Badge

Visit the Auerbach Theatre to find the Backpack on its front side.

Location #7: Electrician Gloves

Find the Marco Anders Billboard next to which is the Backpack attached to the wall of the parking lot.

Location #8: Self-Help Book

Near the Damage Control Building is a red building that has a Backpack attached to it.

Location #9: Science Trophy

Head below the clock tower to find the Backpack on the roof of the tunnel.