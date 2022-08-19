Marvel’s Spider-Man Backpack Locations Guide

Backpacks are another kind of collectible in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. They contain items from your (Peter Parker) high school years and are a way for the game to relay some of the history behind each area of the city.
Finding all of the Backpacks will reward you with more than just a history lesson. There are Backpack Tokens to be earned as well as a new Spider Suit to unlock.
The following guide will help you reach all of the Backpack locations in Spider-Man Remastered.
How To Find Backpacks
Backpacks will not be available to find and loot at the start. You must first complete the “Keeping the Peace” mission which will unlock the Radio Towers.
Now, all you have to do is scale the buildings to reach and unscramble the Radio Towers. This will show the location of the backpacks in their respective areas on the map.
After unscrambling a Radio Tower, head to the green backpack icon on your map to find the collectible.
Backpack Rewards
You earn Backpack Tokens every time you find a Backpack in Spider-Man Remastered. Backpack Tokens are one of the currency types in the game that can be spent on upgrading your suit, suit mods, and gadgets.
Furthermore, there are 55 Backpacks in total, and finding all of them in Spider-Man Remastered will reward you with the Homemade Suit, which for the record has no special powers or skills.
For completionists, finding all of the Backpacks in the game is necessary for 100% district completion.
Backpack Locations
- Harlem
- Upper West Side
- Upper East Side
- Central Park
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Midtown
- Greenwich
- Chinatown
- Financial District
Harlem
Location #1: Spider-Signal
Visit the industrial area to find the Backpack atop the smokestacks.
Location #2: Lawyers’ Business Card
Head past a nail salon to find the Backpack in an alleyway near two dumpsters.
Location #3: Spidey Squad Pin
Head near an interior garden to find the Backpack on the wall of a red brick home.
Location #4: Helmet Fragment
Visit the resident area that overviews the waterfront to find the Backpack on a dumpster.
Location #5: Comic Book
Visit the resident area to find the Backpack on the wall of a brown brick building.
Location #6: Spider Logo Sketches
Go to the Cemetry to find the Backpack on the bridge.
Upper West Side
Location #1: MJ Article
Head to the Met Opera House to find the Backpack in an arch.
Location #2: Good Luck Card
Visit the Museum of Manhattan to find the Backpack attached to the rooftop.
Location #3: Keychain
Head up the rooftop of the neighbor of Brimstone Liquor to find the Backpack.
Location #4: Bottle of Spices
Head up to the rooftop of the building in the park to find the Backpack.
Location #5: Stealth Fragment
Climb the light post next to an ESU flag to find the Backpack attached to it.
Upper East Side
Location #1: Old Camera
Head to Central Park to find the Backpack attached to the rooftop of the building nearby.
Location #2: Vial of Sand
Head up to the Avengers Tower to find the Backpack.
Location #3: Magnet
Head below the garden to the tunnels to find the Backpack attached to one of the walls.
Central Park
Location #1: Portable Game Device
Find the Backpack near the power box and below the bridge.
Location #2: Wrestling Flyer
Head to the dome of the bridge to find the Backpack attached to the roof.
Hell’s Kitchen
Location #1: Cracked Lens
Visit the Clinton Mission Shelter to find the Backpack atop the rooftop.
Location #2: Vulture Jammer
Head to 32nd St. and Amsterdam Ave, to find the Backpack near the stairs just across the Rhino graffiti.
Location #3: The Lizard’s Blood
Find cargo crates that overview the Hudson River to find the Backpack on the container crane.
Location #4: Physics Book
Head north of the N.Y. Square Station to find the Backpack atop the large building.
Location #5: Spider-Menace Article
The backup will be found near the Esposti jewelry store at the construction site on the hook of a crane.
Location #6: Old Cellphone
Visit the construction site on 50th St. to find the Backpack at the train underpass.
Location #7: Old Glasses
Head to the northwest side of Hell’s Kitchen to find the Backpack on the window.
Midtown
Location #1: Yuri’s Contact Info
Head to the southwest of the Midtown Police Department to find the Backpack on the rooftop attached to the wall with Black Cat graffiti on it.
Location #2: Knuckle Duster
Visit Friar’s Coffee to find the Backpack attached to the side of the white building.
Location #3: Apartment Application
Head up N.Y. Financial Savings Bank to find the Backpack attached to its wall.
Location #4: Rhino Fragment
Find a large building at the corner of FDR Dr. and 34th St. to find the Backpack atop its rooftop gazebo.
Location #5: Snow Globe
Head to the underpass on the corner of FDR Dr. and 42nd St. to find the Backpack attached on the roof.
Location #6: Spider-Tracer
Visit the NYC hotel on the corner of Freight St. and 41st St. to find the Backpack attached to the wall of the building across.
Location #7: College Thesis
Head to the building with 4 Crow’s Nest billboards to find the Backpack on its rooftop.
Location #8: Shocker’s Suit
Visit the NYC Center to find the Backpack atop the center.
Location #9: Job Application
Visit N.Y. Financial Building to find the Backpack attached to the concave rooftop.
Location #10: High School T-Shirt
Visit the corner of 52nd St. and Park Ave. To find the Backpack atop the building rooftop.
Location #11: Ticket Stub
Head to FDR Dr. and 59th St. to find the Backpack attached to the support beams of the Queensboro Bridge
Greenwich
Location #1: Prom Flower
This Backpack can be found atop a rooftop party.
Location #2: Classic Web Shooter
Make your way to the garden walkways to find the Backpack below one of the buildings.
Location #3: Pizza Delivery Hat
This Backpack is kept hidden behind a wall near a dumpster.
Location #4: Arm Webs
Head atop the SNC building to find the Backpack.
Location #5: Selfie
Reach a place that overlooks the courtyard to find the Backpack hidden in an open area.
Location #5: Oscorp Visitor Pass
Head up to the red building that overviews the basketball courts to find the Backpack attached to the side of its wall.
Chinatown
Location #1: First Date Menu
Head to the second Surveillance Tower to find the Backpack attached to a nearby building.
Location #2: Hospital Bill
Visit the H.E.A.R.T Clinic to find the Backpack attached to the wall of its logo.
Location #3: Nightclub VIP Card
Head north of the Chinatown Police Department to find the Backpack attached to the satellite dish atop a building.
Location #4: Plushie
Head northwest to the initial Surveillance Tower to find the Backpack attached to a wall with graffiti on it near a dumpster in an alley.
Location #5: “Thank You” Drawing
Head to the Huadong Cuisine restaurant and find the Backpack above the building and near an air-conditioner.
Location #6: Failed Prototype
Visit the rooftop corners of the buildings to find the Backpack atop one of the Domes with a large clock on the northern side of Chinatown.
Financial District
Location #1: Hygiene Kit
Head south of the Financial District to find the Backpack attached to the building ventilation.
Location #2: Graphing Calculator
Go near the waterfront to find the Backpack atop the Light post.
Location #3: Dumpling Recipe
Head to the Church to find the Backpack attached to the Cross.
Location #4: Locket
Travel to the Mariana to find the Backpack at its entrance.
Location #5: Wheatcake Recipe
Head up the garden’s rooftop that overviews the “Back on Toppings” advertisement on the street to find the Backpack on the edge of the roof.
Location #6: ESU Badge
Visit the Auerbach Theatre to find the Backpack on its front side.
Location #7: Electrician Gloves
Find the Marco Anders Billboard next to which is the Backpack attached to the wall of the parking lot.
Location #8: Self-Help Book
Near the Damage Control Building is a red building that has a Backpack attached to it.
Location #9: Science Trophy
Head below the clock tower to find the Backpack on the roof of the tunnel.