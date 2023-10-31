In Spider-Man 2, you have the option to switch between a plethora of suits you will unlock at different parts of the game. You play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, and they both have a collection of suits to wear. Each suit consists of different variations of styles and has its unique traits.

But acquiring each one of them is a task that requires a lot of challenges and level-ups. In this guide, we have explained how to get all suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2 Peter Parker suits

Most of Peter’s suits in Spider-Man 2 are based on movie adaptations. For the rest of the comic book-inspired suits, you have enough freedom to get at least 3 different styles to change the look of your Spider-man suit.

You will get access to every version of Peter, ranging from the classic Webbed Suit to the Amazing Spider-man series. Below, we have given all of the Spider-Man 2 Peter Parker suits:

Advanced Suit 2.0

You will get the Advanced Suit 2.0 in Spider-Man 2 during the initial stages of your game. This suit will be your default suit for Peter Parker, which you get free of cost. It comes in various colors ranging from red, black, blue, and white to orange.

Classic Suit

You will unlock the Classic Peter suit in Spider-Man 2 after unlocking the suit system. This will be your first classic suit with colors like Blue-Red, Red-Black, and Red-Blue. This suit will cost you 20x Tech Parts and 1x City Token.

Scarlet III Suit

You can follow up the classic Spider-Man suit by unlocking the Scarlet III suit in your suit system. You can purchase it at the cost of 20x Tech Parts and 1x City Token. This suit has different style combinations such as Red-Black, Yellow-Black, and Blue-White.

Regular advanced Suit

After purchasing the Scarlet III Suit, you will automatically unlock the regular Advanced Suit for Peter. You can purchase it at the cost of 20x Tech Parts and 1x City Token. This allows you to access its various styles ranging from Blue-Red and Black-White to Yellow-Red and Blue.

Kumo Suit

The Kumo suit in Spider-Man 2 is pretty well-maintained and unique for Peter. You will unlock it after reaching level 5. This is a hidden suit, so you must unlock it first. It will cost you 30x Tech Parts and 1x Rare Tech Part. It comes in various color styles, such as Black-Red, White-Blue, and Blue-Black.

Hybrid Suit

This suit was seen on the big screen in Spider-Man No Way Home and worn by Tom Holland in the movie. To get it, you must reach level 6 in Spider-Man 2. You can purchase this suit for 30x Tech Parts and 1x City Token. But you won’t be able to access any color combinations since it is a movie adaptation and doesn’t have a set of colors.

Amazing Spider-Man Suit

You will also get the Amazing Spider-Man suit in Spider-Man 2. But for that, you must reach level 8. You can purchase it for 30x Tech Parts and 1x City Token. Since it is a movie-inspired suit, it doesn’t come in various colors.

Amazing Spider-Man 2 Suit

Followed by the original Amazing Spider-Man suit, you will also unlock its sequel suit, seen in the Amazing Spider-Man 2. You can purchase it for 35x Tech Parts and 1x City Token after reaching level 9 in Spider-Man 2. But due to being a movie-inspired suit, it doesn’t have any other colors.

Spider-man 2099 suit

A throwback to the first Spider-Man game on the PS5, the Spider-Man 2099 suit makes its comeback in this game. You can change its color styles this time around. This suit costs you 35x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts. You can select any of the three combinations of Black/Red, Black-White, and Purple-Blue after unlocking it at level 11.

Scarlet Spider Suit

Similar to the 2099 suit, the Scarlet Spider Suit has returned, but this time with a different set of colors. You will unlock this suit after reaching level 14 in Spider-Man 2 and can purchase it at 40x Tech Parts and 2x City Tokens. This suit has a color combination of Black-Red, Purple-Black, and Red-Blue.

Superior Suit

The Superior Suit is a throwback to when Otto Octavius and Peter Parker swap their minds, and Otto decides to be the Superior Spider-Man. This suit is available in Spider-Man 2, and you can get it for 40x Tech Parts and 2x City Tokens after reaching level 15. It comes in various styles, such as Blue-Black, Red-Black, and White-Green.

Anti-Ock Suit

Anti-Ock Suit is the last suit you get in the first Spider-Man game on PS5. You will unlock this suit after reaching level 17 in Spider-Man 2. It comes with the color combinations of White-Blue, Red-White, and Black-Green, and it will cost you 40x Tech Parts and 2x City Tokens.

Arachknight Suit

Based on the Infinity War comics, you will also have a chance to purchase the Arachknight Suit in Spider-Man 2. It will cost you 45x Tech Parts and 3x City Tokens and comes with styles like Black, Blue-White, and Red-Orange. You can unlock it after reaching level 20.

The Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

The Into The Spider-Verse Noir Suit is a reference to the animated film. Wearing this suit, you will move with a reduced framerate, mimicking the movie’s feel. You can unlock this suit in Spider-Man 2 after reaching level 22. It is worth 50x Tech Parts and 4x City Tokens. But this suit doesn’t have any additional colors.

Homemade Suit

Appearing in the Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man Homecoming movies, the Homemade Suit is available for you in Spider-Man 2. You can purchase it at the cost of 50x Tech Parts and 4x City Tokens after reaching level 23. However, you don’t have any other color combinations for this suit.

Spider-Punk Suit

After seeing it in the Across the Spider-Verse movie, you can unlock the Spider-Punk suit in Spider-Man 2. Reach level 26 and purchase it for 55x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts. It comes in different colors as well, such as Black, White, and Red-Black.

Secret Wars: Civil War Suit

The Civil War Suit was first featured in the comics and now appears in the game. It will cost you 60 Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts. But for that, you must reach level 28 in Spider-Man 2. You can access various styles ranging from Black to White-Black and Pink-Blue.

Iron Spider Armor

Paying homage to Tony Stark, you can also gain access to the Iron Spider Armor in Spider-Man 2. It is one of the most beautiful suits available at the cost of 60x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts and comes in various colors: White-Black-Gold, Blue-Gold, and Black-Gold.

Webbed Black

A tribute to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, you can let the symbiote take over Peter in Spider-Man 2 to get this stunning suit. The Webbed Balck suit is available at level 31 at the cost of 65x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts with no color styles.

Webbed Suits

You can enjoy swinging over NYC with the Classic Webbed Suit from the first Spider-Man movies. It costs you 65x Tech Parts and 2x Hero Tokens at level 32 with no color combination to offer.

Upgraded Classic Suit

Straight from the Civil War movie, the Upgraded Classic Suit is also available in Spider-Man 2. You can purchase it at level 35 at 75x Tech Parts and 5x City Tokens with no altered color schemes.

New Blue Suit

The Blue Suit is from the reformed version of the Fantastic Four accompanied by Wolverine in the comics. It is available at level 38 and can be bought for 80x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts. Also, it does have more colors to it, such as Red-Blue, Black-Blue, and Black-White.

Upgraded Suit

The Upgraded Suit from Far From Home is available late-game at level 41. You can use 85x Tech Parts and 2x Hero Tokens to buy it from your suit system. But it comes with no altered styles.

Stealth Suit

Another late-game entry, the Stealth Suit, is one of the coolest-looking suit designs in Spider-Man 2. You can unlock it at level 46 and buy it for 95x Tech Parts and 6x City Tokens with no altered styles.

Classic Black Suit

The classic Black Suit also returns in Spider-Man 2. You can use this original version of the symbiote suit at level 50 at the cost of 100x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts. It comes in various colors ranging from Blue-White to White-Black and Black-White.

Iron Spider Suit

The suit from Avengers: Infinity War for Peter Parker is also available in Spider-Man 2. You can acquire this suit at level 54 at the cost of 110x Tech Parts and 3x Rare Tech Parts with no alternative styles.

New Red and Blue Suit

The new Red and Blue suit from Spider-Man: No-Way Home can be unlocked at level 58 in Spider-Man 2 with no alternative color schemes. You can purchase it for 115x Tech Parts and 3x Rare Tech Parts.

New Black And Gold Suits

Like the Red and Bue, the New Black and Gold suit is also an inductee to the Spider-Man 2 suit system. You can purchase it for 115x Tech Parts and 3x Rare Tech Parts at level 60.

Spider-man 2 Miles Morales Suits

Miles Morales is the second protagonist in Spider-Man 2 and has his own set of suits to wear in the game. These suits have a unique touch, including a lower-frame rate effect mimicking the feel of the animated movies he appears in. Below, we have given all Spider-man 2 Miles Morales Suits:

Upgraded Suit

The upgraded suit for Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2 is free of cost and is the default suit in your suit system. It provides color options such as Red-white-blue, blue-black, and white-red.

Family Business Suit

You can purchase the Family Business Suit after accessing the suit system for 20x Tech Parts and 1x City Token. You will gain access to its color combinations: Green-gold, purple-green, and black-yellow.

Classic Suit

The classic suit makes its comeback to Spider-Man 2 from the first game. This time, you can alter its colors from red-blue to purple-black and blue. You can purchase it at the cost of 20x Tech Parts and 1x City Tokens.

T.R.A.C.K Suit

Similar to the classic suit, the T.R.A.C.K suit is also coming back. With its cost of 20x Tech Parts and 1x City Token, you can choose between colors such as Red-blue, black-red, and purple-blue.

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

Spider-Man 2 brings you down to NYC with its Brooklyn 2099 suit. You will get this futuristic-looking suit at level 7 and can buy it for 30x Tech Parts and 1x Hero Token. It is available in Black-blue, gray-black, and green-gray color styles.

Sportswear Suit

You must reach level 10 to get the Sportswear Suit in Spider-man 2. You can purchase this Miles Morales suit for 35x Tech Parts and 2x City Tokens, giving you colors such as Blue-red, red-black, and black-red.

Life Story Suit

Similar to Peter, Miles also has his own Life Story Suit in Spider-Man 2. Although not the most detailed suit, but fits the character pretty well. You can buy it for 35x Tech Parts and 2x City Tokens at level 12 and get Silver-gray, black-red, and black-gold color schemes.

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

At level 13, you will get the Miles Morales 2099 Suit. It comes with a combination of Purple-black, gray-black, and gold-black. You can buy it for 35x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts.

Advanced Tech Suit

The Advanced Tech suit for Miles Morales will be available at level 16 in Spider-Man 2. You will be able to buy it for 40x Tech Parts and 2x City Tokens and gain access to its different colors, such as Blue-red, white-red, and red-black.

Shadow-Spider Suit

After grinding your way to level 18, you will get the Shadow-Spider suit in Spider-Man 2. This suit is available for 45x Tech Parts and 3x City Tokens and comes with a combination of Gold-white, blue-black, and red-black-white. Note that this is also a pre-order suit and will be given to you immediately after purchasing the game.

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

The Miles Morales 2020 suit is available at level 19 in Spider-Man 2. You will get red-blue, purple-black, and green-gray color combinations for 45x Tech Parts and 3x City Tokens.

Purple Reign Suit

Once you’ve reached level 21, you will gain access to the Purple Reign suit. This suit was available in the previous Spider-Man game installment. But this time, it has a variety of color schemes, such as black/green, purple/green, and black/red. You can buy it for 45x Tech Parts and 2x Hero Tokens.

Bodega Cat Suit

Available at level 24, the Bodega Catsuit is a tribute to the Black Panther and is available early in the game. You will use 50x Tech Parts and 4x City Tokens to get its color schemes of blue/black, green/black, and black/red.

Forever Suit

The Forever suit is hidden in Spider-Man 2, so it’s locked by default. You can only unlock it by reaching level 25 and buying it for 55x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts. Now, you can access its different color schemes of Black, gold/black, and purple/black.

Homemade Suit

Straight from the Spider-Man Annual comic, the Homemade Miles suit is available at level 27 and can be purchased for 55x Tech Parts and 2x Hero Tokens. You can enjoy its black/red, blue/red, and blue/black colors styles.

Into The Spider-Verse Suit

The classic Spider-Verse suit is back and comes with a lower-frame rate visual style. You can purchase it for 60x Tech Parts and 2x Hero Tokens at level 30. But it doesn’t come with any option to change colors.

Into The Spider-Verse SB Suit

Also, a lower-frame rate suit in Spider-man 2. The Spider-verse SB suit is available at level 33, and you can buy it at the cost of 70x Tech Parts and 5x City Tokens with no color alterations.

The End Suit

Paying tribute to the Miles Morales End Comic, the End Suit is available at level 34 and only requires 70x Tech Parts to acquire. This suit comes in various colors such as Purple/red, red, white/black.

10th Anniversary Suit

Celebrating Miles’s 10th Anniversary, Spider-man 2 also gives you the 10th Anniversary suit, which is available at level 36 for 75x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts. You get styles ranging from Black/red to red and purple/black.

Programmable Matter Suit

Arguably one of the best-looking Miles suits in Spider-Man 2. The Programmable Matter suit comes in Purple, gold, and green colors. You can buy it for 80x Tech Parts and 2x Hero Tokens at level 37.

S.T.R.I.K.E Suit

Coming back with more prominent lines on it, the Miles S.T.R.I.K.E suit is available at level 39, and you can get it for 80x Tech Parts and 6x City Tokens. It comes with a variety of color choices as well, such as Gray/red, red/black, and black.

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Suit

At level 40, you will gain access to the S.H.I.E.L.D suit from the Ultimate Spider-Man Miles Morales comic. This suit costs 85x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts and is available in Black, black/red, and gray/yellow.

Great Responsibility Suit

With a bit of Miles touch, the Great Responsibility Suit is back with more colors, such as White/black, black/red, and red/black. You can buy it for 90x Tech Parts and 2x Rare Tech Parts at level 42 in Spider-man 2

Across The Spider-Verse Suit

Another suit with a lower-frame rate visual style in Spider-man 2. The Across The Spider-Verse Suit is available at level 44, making it a late-game suit to acquire in Spider-Man 2. You can buy it for 95x Tech Parts and 2x Hero Tokens without color alterations.

Crimson Cowl Suit

The Crimson Cowl Suit is better than before. It comes with a Black/red, black/green, and red/black color style. You can buy it for 100x Tech Parts and 2x Hero Tokens at level 48.

Best There Is Suit

Inspired by the What If? Comics where Miles turns into Wolverine, the Best There Is suit is a tribute to the comic character. You can now wear this suit at level 52 for 105x Tech Parts and 7x City Tokens, giving you colors like Yellow/black, black, blue/yellow.

Dark Ages Suit

From the Dark Ages comics, you can get the Dark Ages Miles suit in Spider-Man 2 for 110x Tech Parts and 3x Hero Tokens. You can unlock it at level 56 with Red/black, white/black, and orange/black colors.

Absolute Carnage Suit

This is a hidden suit and can only unlocked at level 60. The Absolute Carnage comics inspired the Absolute Carnage Suit and will cost you 115x Tech Parts and 3x Hero Tokens. It comes in Red/black, black/white, and white/black colors.

Spider-Man 2 deluxe edition suits

Both Peter and Miles have their set of five unique suits that are only available if you have bought the Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Below, we have given all Spider-Man 2 deluxe edition suits:

Tactical suit

You will get the Tactical suit for Peter after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

25th Century suit

You will get the 25th Century suit for Peter after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

Apunkalyptic suit

You will get the Apunkalyptic suit for Peter after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

Aurantia suit

You will get the Aurantia suit for Peter after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

Stone Monkey suit

You will get the Stone Monkey suit for Peter after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

Encoded suit

You will get the Encoded suit for Miles after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

Tokusatsu suit

You will get the Tokusatsu suit for Miles after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

Red Spectre suit

You will get the Red Spectre suit for Miles after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

Biomechanical suit

You will get the Biomechanical for Miles suit after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

Agimat suit

You will get the Agimat suit for Miles after buying the deluxe edition of Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2 story suits

Some suits can only be accessed after progressing through the main story in Spider-Man 2. These suits have a lot to offer and can end up being one of the all-time greats in the franchise. Below, w have have compiled all Spider-Man 2 story suits:

Saving Lives Suit

After completing all “The Flame” missions, you will get the Saving Lives suit for free in Spider-man 2 with various colors ranging from White-Black to Red-Black and Green-Black.

Last Hunt Suit

Complete all Hunter Bases to unlock and get the Last Hunt suit for free in Spider-Man 2. It comes in the colors Green, blue, and gray as well.

Life Story Suit

Made by Insomniac, you can get the Life Story Suit in Spider-man 2 completing for free. You just have to complete all EMF lab stations to acquire it. It comes in different colors such as Black-White, Blue-Black, and Orange.

Black Suit

Continue with the main story and unlock the Black Suit in Spider-Man 2 for free. Since it’s a story-based suit, you can’t change its style.

Symbiote Suit

The Symbiote Suit is available after progressing through the main story. You’ll get it for free in Spider-Man 2 with no options to alter its style.

Anti-venom suit

The Anti-venom suit is also available after progressing through the main Spider-Man 2 story. With no alterations, you’ll get it for free.

King in Black Suit

This suit is available after clearing out all of the symbiote nests in Spider-Man 2. You’ll be rewarded for it free of cost. Also, it comes in different styles, such as Red/black, gray/black, and green/black.

Boricua Suit

You must complete all Brooklyn Visions requests in Spider-Man 2 to unlock this suit for free. You can also alter its look by choosing between Blue/red/white, black/blue/red/white, and white/gray/red/blue.

Smoke and Mirrors suit

A tribute to Mysterio in Spider-man 2, the Smoke and Mirrors suit is available after completing all Mysteriums. You can also change between White/black, purple/green, and red/black styles.

Most Dangerous Game suit

Complete all Hunter Bases in Spider-man 2 and get a chance to win the Most Dangerous Game suit for free and open for alteration between Green, blue, and gray styles.

City Sounds Suit

You must complete all Cultural Museum missions to unlock the City Sounds suit in Spider-Man 2. It’s free of cost and comes in Blue/black, purple/black, and yellow/black styles.

Evolved Suit

Go through the main story to eventually unlock the evolved suit in Spider-Man 2 completely free of cost and in White/red, black/red, and white/blue styles.