Spider-Man 2 Prowler Stash Locations Guide

Prowler Stashes are environmental puzzles in Spider-Man 2 that Aaron Davis has scattered around the districts.

Aaron is Miles’s uncle and a former criminal who wants to reconnect with his family now that he is on his road to redemption.

These Prowler Stashes are easily recognizable with a purple box marking the location on the map where these stashes are located.

To solve these puzzles, you will need to interact and manipulate your environment to fill in the blanks to get your hands on the final treasure.

Do note that Prowler Stashes are exclusive to Miles and you will need to Spider Switch if you reach the target site with Peter.

Collecting all the Prowler Stashes rewards you the Co-Signing Achievement and very lucrative rewards.

All Prowler Stash locations and solutions in Spider-Man 2

There are a total of 10 Prowler Stashes that are scattered across the Districts of Spider-Man 2. Each stash puzzle has its mini-games and mechanics that you need to overcome to get the rewards.

Except for the first Prowler Stash, you can grab all the Stashes in any order you like but we have mentioned them in an easy route that you can follow.

1. Amends Main Story Prowler Stash (Upper West)

The first Prowler Stash you encounter in Spider-Man 2 is during the seventh Main Quest Amends where Miles and The Prowler meet up. This will also unlock all the remaining Prowler Stashes and take place in the northern Upper West District.

Puzzle Solution: You will need to interact with the green cloud on top of the building glowing purple. It will start a simple mini-game where you need to keep the yellow dots in grey boxes using the L2 and R2 keys.

Use the Web Pull to open the door, scan the Prowler Code using L2, and pass the same mini-game as before. After you are done, climb on top of the grey bars and open the gate using Web Pull again.

The green safe on your right will contain the first Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2.

2. Hell’s Kitchen

The Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash is located on top of the Ambroche building in the southwestern corner of the District.

Puzzle Solution: Scan the green cloud on top of the staircase room to reveal a pipe-lever. Get on top of the metal bar and use your Web Pull to open the door to the generator.

Power up the generator using the L1 + Square key and follow the illuminated wires on the floor to the next generator.

You will find the faulty wire is the reason for the irregular power supply which you can fix by simply using Web on areas that produce blue sparks.

Keep following and fixing the wire, which will loop you back to the top and unlock the door to the room with the Hell’s Kitchen Prowler Stash.

3. Midtown

You will find the Midtown Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2 in the northeastern corner of Midtown, on the roof of the Braxton building.

Puzzle Solution: Scan the Braxton sign on top of the building and then jump on the flag pole to pull the Braxton logo aside.

Enter through the vent and carefully navigate through the lasers till you reach the fan. Use your Web to stop the fan and repeat the process to finally access the Prowler Stash safe embedded in the vent’s floor.

4. Greenwich

The Greenwich Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2 is located on top of the building on the southwestern border of the District, near the coastline.

Puzzle Solution: Scan the green cloud on the grey panel next to the AC Vents, jump to the top of the room across, and use Web Pull to lift the panel.

It will reveal a reinforced door connected to an electrical overlay which needs power to open. To unlock the door you need to use the L1 + Square key to power the two generators on either side of the room’s roof.

Once the power is restored, head back down to the door and grab the Greenwich Prowler Stash from the safe inside.

5. Downtown Brooklyn

The Downtown Brooklyn Prowler Stash is located on top of the old radio station building on the northern border of the District.

Puzzle Solution: Get up to the highest level of the roof, next to the antenna tower, and peek down the eastern side to scan the pipe on the side of the room below.

Pull the steam pipe using L1+Square keys to lift the panel and then jump across on top of the advertisement board.

Scan and lift the metal gate to reveal the Downtown Brooklyn’s Prowler Stash.

6. Williamsburg

The Williamsburg Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2 is located on top of the building on the southwestern border of the District.

Puzzle Solution: Scan the grey panel on the eastern side of the building, and lift the panel to reveal a metal wheel.

Turn the wheel using the L1+R1 buttons, seal it in place using your Webs, and do the same for the other wheel just to its left.

Once both wheels are locked the box on the side of the wall will unlock revealing the safe with the Williamsburg Prowler Stash.

7. Little Odesa

The Little Odessa Prowler Stash is the only Prowler Stash located on the ground. It is in the cargo area on the lower western border of the District, near the coastline.

Puzzle Solution: Scan the area between the two shipping containers under the yellow crane till the green fog turns purple.

Turn the wheel on the right side of the crane using L1+R1 keys and then secure it in place using your Webs.

Go back down to the shipping container and open the door using your Web Pull to reveal the Little Odessa Prowler Stash.

8. Downtown Queens

The Downtown Queens Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2 is located on top of the round building on the western border of the District, along the docks.

Puzzle Solution: Scan the white vent entrance, jump up to the antenna, and lift the cover using the L1+R1 keys.

Crawl through the vents and you will find yourself at an intersection with your way path on the left blocked by lasers.

To turn them off, head to your right and use the L1+R1 keys to pull the switch and then make your way back to the intersection.

Navigate through the laser-filled path on your left, using Webs to stop the fans to reach the end where you will find the Downtown Queens Prowler Stash safe on the vents floor.

9. Astoria

The Astoria Prowler Stash is located on top of the round building on the southern border between Astoria and Downtown Queens.

Puzzle Solution: Scan the middle panel on the side of the black wall in the northern corner of the building and pull the door open using L1+ R1 keys.

You will need to use the Chain Lightening ability (L1+Square button) to charge 4 purple circuit boxes within a minute to unlock the door.

Each circuit box is on a different level but you can quickly get to them since they are pretty close to each other. The location of these circuit boxes is:

The first one is next to the door you need to unlock.

The second one is on the white wall above the room

The third one is on the side of the room at the very top with the white brick wall. It is the one opposite of the tall black building with two adjacent doors on its side.

The fourth one is on the wall facing the sunset on top of the black building.

After you have powered all circuit boxes just head back down and grab the Astoria Prowler Stash from the safe in the now unlocked room.

Note that if you are having trouble finding the boxes, you can highlight them on the map by activating the Story Critical Shader under the Visual Settings menu.

10. Harlem

The Harlem Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2 is located on top of the building in the upper western corner of Harlem. Harlem Prowler Stash is the last one to get and is only available after grabbing all other stashes first.

You may remember this building from the Amends quest since it is the place where Miles first met Aaron or The Prowler.

Puzzle Solution: Scan the steam pipe on the side of the room and turn the lever using the L1+R1 buttons to open the panel door below.

You will find the Harlem Prowler Stash inside along with a blueprint of Miles’s Apartment building. This will unlock a new side story called Room for the Future.

How to complete Room for the Future in Spider-Man 2

The Room for the Future side quest only unlocks once you have found and solve all of the Prowler Stash locations in Spider-Man 2.

When you are ready, head back to Miles’s Apartment Complex after finding its blueprints in the room with Harlem Prowler Stash.

Make your way to the apartments in East Harem and change back into your casual clothes using the backpack on the roof. It will initiate a cut scene, taking you inside Miles’s room from the window after which you need to look for clues about Aaron’s activity.

Go towards the kitchen on your right where you will find a picture of Aaron and Jeff when they were young on top of the counter.

Make your way to the lounge where you will find the record player next to the TV missing, making Miles think that Aaron reverted to his old ways.

You will hear Aaron’s voice and the missing record playing, and follow the music out of the apartment and up the stairs.

After confronting Aaron you will come to know he was invited by Rio who forgave his past and wanted him to live close to his family again.

Completing Room For The Future in Spider-Man 2 rewards you with 2000 XP, and 8 Rare Tech Parts.

Spider-Man 2 – Prowler Stash rewards

You will get 300 XP and 3 Rare Parts for each Prowler Stash in Spider-Man 2 and grabbing all 10 Prowler Stashes will unlock the Co-Signing Achievement.