Spider-Man 2 Marko’s Memories Locations Guide

Marko’s Memories are a type of collectible in Spider-Man 2 that take the form of large orange crystals containing Sandman’s memories. They are easily recognizable due to their distinct appearance and the large sand cloud hovering over them.

You can start collecting them after completing the main quest One Thing At A Time in Act 2. Following that you can obtain a memory by defeating all nearby enemies and then smashing the crystal as either Miles or Peter.

There are a total of 15 memories that are scattered across all of the Districts. Finding all of them unlocks the Grains of Sand achievement in Spider-Man 2, which is also required for 100 percent District completion.

So whether you are a completionist or an achievement hunter, you will need to acquire these memories, so let’s look into where you can find them.

Marko’s Memories locations in Spider-Man 2

Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2 are spread across all Districts of New York so you will have the opportunity to explore the whole map.

With the exception of two Memories, the remaining 13 can be found during free-roam in the open world.

For your ease, we have separated all memories by Districts, and are mentioned in an order that will form the fastest route to get them all. That being said, you can get the memories in any order you want.

Financial District

There are a total of 4 of Marko’s Memories that you can find in the Financial District.

1. She’s Gone

She’s Gone is the first Marko’s Memory you will receive in Spider-Man 2 and is required to unlock the remaining Memories.

You will obtain it during the Main Quest 2: One Thing At A Time after your fight with the Sand Man in the Financial District.

2. Prying Eyes

The Prying Eyes orange crystal is found in the park south of the Financial District, at the bottom left of the map.

3. Being Followed

Being Followed is on top of a building along the Southeast Manhattan Island coast of the Financial District.

4. No One Believes Me

The No One Believes Me crystal is found in the middle of the Financial District’s Northern border. It is found on the inner street passing between the four surrounding buildings.

Greenwich

There is only one of Marko’s Memories that is found in Greenwich District.

1. Face to Face

The Face to Face Marko’s Memory in Spider-Man 2 is found in the basketball court behind a building in the western Greenwich District. You will have to jump the fence so we recommend climbing the nearest building and then jumping down for easier access.

Midtown

There are two of Marko’s Memories that can be found in the Midtown District.

1. The Beast Inside

The Beast Inside Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2 is in the Southwestern part of Midtown. It is found in the corner of the L-shaped alleyway between the buildings at the border.

2. A Familiar Feeling

The second Marko’s Memory is A Familiar Feeling and is found on the roof of a building in the eastern part of Midtown along the coastline.

Central Park

There is only one of Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2 that is found in Central Park District.

1. Uninvited Guests

The Uninvited Guests Memory Crystal is found next to the lake on the southern border of Central Park.

China Town

There are two of Marko’s Memories that can be found on opposite sides of the Chinatown District.

1. Looking For Answers

This Marko’s Memory is found in an alleyway between buildings on the border of Chinatown and the Financial District.

2. A Trap

The second Marko’s Memory in Chinatown is called A Trap and is found on the roof of a building in northern Chinatown.

Little Odessa

There is only one of Marko’s Memories that is found in Little Odessa District.

1. Fade to Black

The Fade to Black crystal is found in the northern Little Odessa District on the roof of the building next to the factory.

Williamsburg

There is only one of Marko’s Memories in Spider-Man 2 that is found in the Williamsburg District.

1. Imprisoned

The sole Williamsburg Marko’s Memory, Imprisoned, is found along the western coastline on the roof of the building next to the tower.

Downtown Brooklyn

There are two of Marko’s Memories that can be found in Downtown Brooklyn.

1. Broken Promise

The Broken Promise Memory Crystal is found near the building west of Downtown Brooklyn’s park in the center.

Together Again (final memory before Remember)

This memory is available only after gathering the rest of the 13 crystals first. Smashing the crystal will take you into the realm of Marko’s Memories, starting the Remember quest in Spider-Man 2.

How to complete Remember in Spider-Man 2

To complete the Remember mission in Spider-Man 2, you need to first follow the giant golden ball emitting Marko’s voice deeper into the memory realm.

It will lead you to a circular, reinforced crystal with Together Again memory in the center. To break through the spiked barrier, you need to throw the rocks nearby towards it. During this, Marko’s Sandman clones will spawn and attack you, similar to how you got the other Memories.

After you break through, you will get the Together Again Marko’s Memory in the center but you still have a few things to do before you can complete the Remember mission.

After you have collected all previous 14 Marko’s Memories, MJ will contact you about an address Marko has been repeating that you would want to look into.

The address will lead you to a small grey house on Van Doren St. in northern Astoria. Knock on the door for a small cut-scene for the last Marko’s Memory which will unlock the Grain of Sand achievement and complete the Remember side story.

Spider-Man 2 – Marko’s Memories Rewards

Every Marko’s Memory rewards you with 400 XP and 5x City Tokens except for the Remember Side Quest, completing which gets you 2000 XP and 20x City Tokens.

Unfortunately, finding all Marko’s Memories does not reward you with a new Spider-Man 2 Suit.