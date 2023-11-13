Spider-Man 2 – All Locations Of Hunter’s Blinds And Bases  

Spider-Man 2 packs a ton of features and amazing quests and side missions in NYC, one of which are the Hunter’s Blind side missions. You infiltrate camouflage areas and then beat up some bad guys for good. Your main aim is to disable the communication network of Kraven’s goons and throw a wrench in their plan.

Hunter’s blinds and bases are camouflage communication strongholds that Kraven has set up on the different buildings’ rooftops in Spider-Man 2. They are spread all over York City’s different districts, from Harlem to Brooklyn, and these can be located on top of buildings.

But they will be invisible; so you have to get close to be able to see them.

Where to start Hunter’s Blinds and Bases in Spider-Man 2?

To start on this side mission, you must first complete the mission known as “Bad Guys in the Block”. In this mission, you must locate the hunter’s camo tech that makes them invisible after a tip from Miles Morales. You will discover the first Hunter’s Blind during this mission.

Spider-Man 2 Harlem Hunter Blinds and Bases

There are 3 Hunter’s Blinds across the Harlem district in the Spider-Man 2. After beating a Hunter’s Blind, you will gain access to its Base.

Harlem’s Hunter Blind (1)

The first Hunter’s Blind is in the middle of the Harlem district. Swing by the location on the map above and start clearing it out.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Harlem’s Hunter Blind (2)

The second Hunter’s Blind is located on the top-left side of the Harlem district in Spider-Man 2. Swing by the location on the map above and start clearing it out.

Harlem’s Hunter Blind (3)

The Third Hunter’s Blind is located on the top-left side of the Harlem district. Swing by the location on the map above and start clearing it out.

Harlem’s Hunter Base

You will only get access to Hunter’s base once you clear the Blinds of that particular district in Spider-Man 2. Every district will only have 1 base, like a final boss area. After completing the base, you will have successfully cleared the district.

The Harlem’s Hunter base is located near the top-left of the distinct map. It is marked on the map above: swing to the location and get rid of the bad guys to complete the mission.

Spider-Man 2 Upper West Side Hunter Blinds and Bases

There are 3 Hunter’s Blinds across the Upper West Side district in Spider-man 2. They are spread out across the district, so you must swing your way to each one. After beating every single one, you will gain access to its Base.

Upper West Side Hunter Blind (1)

The first Hunter’s Blind is located in the top right of the Upper West Side district. Swing by the location on the map above and start clearing it out.

Upper West Side Hunter Blind (2)

The second Hunter’s Blind is located in the middle left of the Upper West Side district. Swing by the location on the map above and start clearing it out.

Upper West Side Hunter Blind (3)

The Third Hunter’s Blind is located in the middle right of the Upper West Side district. Swing by the location on the map above and start clearing it out.

Upper West Side Hunter Base

You will only get access to the Hunter’s base once you clear the Blinds of that particular district. Every district will only have 1 base, like a final boss area. After completing the base, you will have successfully cleared the district.

The Upper West Side’s Hunter base is located near the top-left of the distinct map. It is marked on the map above: get to the location and get rid of the bad guys to complete the mission.

Spider-Man 2 Financial District Hunter Blinds and Bases

There are 2 Hunter’s Blinds across the Financial district in Spider-man 2. They are spread out across the district, so you must approach everyone. After beating every single one, you will gain access to its Base.

Financial District Blind (1)

The first Hunter’s Blind is located in the Middle right of the Financial District. Swing by the location on the map above and start clearing it out.

Financial District Blind (2)

The second Hunter’s Blind is located in the Middle r of the Financial District. Simply swing by the location marked on the map above and get started on clearing it out.

Financial District Blind (3)

The third Hunter’s Blind is at the Financial District’s bottom in Spider-Man 2. Simply swing by the location marked on the map above and get started on clearing it out.

Financial District Hunter Base

You will only get access to the Hunter’s base once you clear the Blinds of that particular district. Every district will only have 1 base, like a final boss area. After completing the base, you will have successfully cleared the district.

The Financial District’s Hunter base is located near the Middle-left of the district’s map in Spider-Man 2. It is marked on the map above, simply swing to the location and get rid of the bad guys to complete the mission.

Spider-Man 2 Downtown Brooklyn District Hunter Blinds and Bases

There are 2 Hunter’s Blinds across the Downtown Brooklyn district in Spider-Man 2. After beating every single one, you will gain access to its Base.

Downtown Brooklyn District Blind (1)

The first Hunter’s Blind is located in the Middle of the Downtown Brooklyn District. Simply swing by the location marked on the map above and get started on clearing it out.

Downtown Brooklyn District Blind (2)

The Second Hunter’s Blind is located in the top right of the Downtown Brooklyn District. Swing by the location on the map above and start clearing it out.

Downtown Brooklyn District Hunter Base

You will only get access to the Hunter’s base once you clear the Blinds of that particular district. Every district will only have 1 base, like a final boss area. After completing the base, you will have successfully cleared the district.

The Downtown Brooklyn District’s Hunter base is located near the Middle-left of the district’s map in Spider-Man 2.