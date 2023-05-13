South Park: The Fractured but Whole Red Wine Drunk Randy Boss Guide

This South Park: The Fractured but Whole Red Wine Drunk Randy Boss Fight Guide will tell you how you can easily beat Randy and finally save Classy.

You may have already defeated the Spontaneous Bootay, but there is still a decent way to go before you can save Classi. Read on to find out how to easily get through all of the challenges and obstacles that stand in your way

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Red Wine Drunk Randy Boss

Defeating this crazy guy is very difficult, he is hell-bent on getting his keys back and he is willing to do anything to get his hands on them.

Go into this fight using The Coon, The Human Kite, and Captain Diabetes.

During the first round, Randy will try to knock out Captain Diabetes in a single hit. Stop this by using your TimeFart right away and forcing him to skip his first turn.

Now try to use Captain Diabetes to slow down Randy so that he cannot do a lot of damage. His only attack that is extremely dangerous is his single close-range attack and that takes a lot of time to recharge.

Now you should use protection on Captain Diabetes. Try to utilize the Human Kite to give as many shields as he can to Captain Diabetes to help him survive.

Do not let him die since you will lose the keys if you do. Protect Captain Diabetes and use your ultimates to beat Randy until he is defeated.

Burritos are a good way to heal your team and Time Fart is perfect for countering Randy’s super-powered punch.

Once you have defeated Randi, you will be able to save Classi and move on to the next stage of the game.