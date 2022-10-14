Sony Ultrasonic Haptic Patent Wants To Provide More Feedback Through Sound

A recently-released Sony patent is apparently wanting to take haptic feedback in sound to the next level. The patent, which is supposedly for a “mid-air ultrasonic haptic interface”, appears to be geared towards augmented and virtual reality to increase sound immersion for the player, according to the patent’s abstract section.

This implementation, too, allows for a coverage of larger distances and provides for a wider range of interactions thereby allowing a user to extend an appendage into a broader workspace while providing for multiple points of or comprehensive sensation or interaction without sacrificing user comfort with respect to any such interaction.

Immersion is a big part of any video gaming experience, and along with touch, one of the most important currently available is sound. Sounds in certain areas can help to make players feel more involved in the story or invoke a more emotional response, and with the Sony ultrasonic haptic patent, people playing VR or similar games will feel more immersed through touch, according to the patent’s description.

“More specifically, the present invention concerns the use of ultrasonic energy to provide mid-air tactile sensations with the hands (or other body parts) as a user interacts with with objects in an immersive computing environment.”

With such technology involved in the use of gaming, people playing VR would have a better sensation of their surroundings in-game. Turning into a wall in-game, for instance, would generate a current of ultrasonic sound that would allow the player to know that they’re touching a wall and actually feel like they’re touching it. This also, according to the patent, allows for more widespread use of such technology.

“There is a need in the art for a mid-air haptic interface that imparts a degree of realism equal to that implemented by an immersive computing experience without the need for complex physical installations or other custom-designed venues.”

Hopefully, this Sony ultrasonic haptic patent will be able to fulfill its goal and allow people to have a more immersive virtual reality experience at home, rather than at an amusement park or other such location. For now, however, all we can do is wait and see if such technology ever materializes from Sony.