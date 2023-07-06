Sony Patent Wants to Connect Players To Help In Real-Time Via Recorded Sessions

If you’re the kind of person that often struggles at video games but finds it too finicky to look up help on your phone or computer while playing the game, a Sony patent recently made public might be of some interest for you. The patent even claims that increasingly complicated games makes the help necessary.

With higher processing power video games are becoming more complex and expansive. However, with the increasing complexity, users may find it increasingly difficult to navigate through and/or complete the video game.

Video games these days are constantly pushing the boundaries of tech and size, such as Elden Ring, which in a first for a From Software game gives players a massive world to go through. Along with many different bosses, there were many areas to go through, which the patent brings up might frustrate someone who gets lost or stuck on a boss.

In other cases, a user may reach a point in a video game that is seemingly impossible to navigate through or solve. For users, this occurs quite frequently when the user becomes increasingly frustrated with a game due to its difficulty or an inability to advance through the game and eventually ends up quitting the video game.

Thankfully, the game help that the patent is supposed to be using is intended to stop these sorts of incidents, without players having to multitask between their computers or phones and paying attention to the game itself. This is apparently accomplished through the following general method:

A first expert is assigned to the first player for obtaining assistance. A communication session is generated between a device of the first expert and a device of the first player to enable the first expert to render assistance to the first player.

Walkthroughs are a quintessential part of getting assistance in various games, so hopefully Sony’s upcoming patent will be able to help people who have previously had issues with games. Who knows when it will actually be implemented, but hopefully when it does, it will turn out well.

Sony has been filing these sort of patents a lot recently and while it’s still true that there is no guarantee they will be implemented, it gives us an idea where the company wants go in future.