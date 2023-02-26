How To Get Shotgun In Sons Of The Forest

There are several weapons that you can find on the island in Sons of the Forest, one of which is the highly effective Shotgun.

Having the Sons of the Forest Shotgun in your inventory means that you can not only fight off enemies but also hunt animals for food. Shotguns are known for their close-range effectiveness, meaning that a single well-placed headshot can kill a target with ease.

You cannot craft the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest. You can only loot it from a certain location on the island.

Sons of the Forest Shotgun location

The shotgun is found inside a grave in the southeast region of the map. You must move toward the shore and find a grave marked by two stones on each side and a crossbar. The crossbar contains a red cloth indicating the presence of a grave.

How to get the Shotgun

You need to acquire a Shovel from the corpse found in the Snowy mountains west side. You also need a GPS tracker to mark the location on your map. The marked location will make it very easy for you to reach your destination and find where the Shotgun is buried in Sons of the Forest.

Here you will make use of your hard-earned Shovel in Sons of the Forest. You need to dig up the grave and find the corpse inside. The corpse holds the Shotgun, and you can find the item in your inventory after obtaining it from the dead body.

Head to your inventory and equip the Shotgun on top of your inventory interference. Do not waste your ammunition, as you might have to struggle a lot to find some during the game’s early stages.

You must save the weapon for the toughest of enemies or situations. Having a Shotgun in close-range combat is a blessing, and you should always have this option during fights with the monsters residing in Sons of the Forest.