How To Get Machete In Sons Of The Forest

You cannot possibly hope to survive without a Machete in your backpack in Sons of the Forest. This curved blade is deadlier than most other blades found on the island and is fit to be one of your trusty companions.

The Sons of the Forest Machete has a fast attack speed, allowing you to do more damage per second compared to other melee weapons like the Firefighter Axe.

You cannot craft a Machete in the game. You have to travel all the way to the northern side of the island to loot it from a corpse.

Sons of the Forest Machete location

The Sons of the Forest Machete can be found on the beach on the north side of the island. Once you are here, travel to the midpoint that comes in between the east and the west.

The location where you will find Machete is marked with the red dot on the map image below.

If you walk alongside the beach, you will find a small camp opposite the cave entrance. Once you are there, you will find several items on the ground such as crates full of supplies, multiple tents, and two abandoned rafts.

After walking closer to the rafts, it looked like they had been sitting there for ages. Of the two rafts, the one closer to the beach has the Machete. You need to press “E” on the console to collect the Machete and equip it by opening the inventory.