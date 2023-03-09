Sons Of The Forest Crafting Recipes Guide

Just like most of the other games, Sons of the Forest crafting recipes allow you to craft different items in the game. These items are crucial to your survival. Therefore, to survive in the gameplay and have the best experience, you must learn the art of crafting in Sons Of The Forest. This detailed guide will cover everything you need about crafting in the game and recipes to craft different items.

How to craft in Sons of the Forest

The game developers have slightly changed the Sons Of The Forest crafting system to improve working. Now the inventory screen seems to have expanded, and many tweaks have been added. This may seem strange to many beginners. However, there’s no need to worry; our guide will elaborate on how one can craft items in the gameplay.

To have a basic understanding of crafting, right-click to add material on the Inventory Mat. Hover over the icon “Gear” to find out what you can craft from this item. You need to explore the game world and hunt for various items, and you can craft most materials using the same Inventory Mat.

Later, when you find a 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest, you can also use it to craft more advanced recipes. But you will require Printer ink for its functioning. Once your 3D printer is out of ink, players will have to fill it up again. Players can use the “E” key to operate the printer and the “R” key to choose their items.

Sons of the Forest crafting recipes

The essential items can be easily crafted using the Inventory Mat. The process is pretty simple just put the items you collected on the crafting mat. You only need to know about the recipe of a certain item to craft it, which will cover below.

To craft various recipes using 3D printers, you have to search for the Printer Resin. Each item that you wish to craft requires you to collect some resins, i.e.:

Arrows: 50 Resins (You’ll get four arrows)

50 Resins (You’ll get four arrows) Mask: 150 Resins

150 Resins Grappling Hook: 100 Resins

100 Resins Water Flask: 100 Resins

100 Resins Tech Mesh: 250 Resins

250 Resins Sled: 1000 Resins

Here is the list of every item you can craft in Sons Of The Forest and the ingredients required:

Weapons and Armors

One most crucial aspects of the Sons Of The Forest is survival. Therefore, the players must understand the items they need to craft the arsenal and armor in the gameplay.

Bow: 2 Stick, 1 Rope, and 1 Duct Tape

2 Stick, 1 Rope, and 1 Duct Tape Spear: 2 Stick, 1 Knife, and 1 Duct Tape

2 Stick, 1 Knife, and 1 Duct Tape Molotov: 1 Vodka Bottle and 1 Cloth

1 Vodka Bottle and 1 Cloth Bone Armor: 4 Bones, 1 Rope, and 1 Duct Tape

4 Bones, 1 Rope, and 1 Duct Tape Hide Armor: 1 Cloth and 2 Hide

1 Cloth and 2 Hide Leaf Armor: 1 Cloth and 2 Hide

1 Cloth and 2 Hide Stone Arrow: 4 Small Stone, 2 Feather, and 2 Sticks

4 Small Stone, 2 Feather, and 2 Sticks Chainsaw: 1 Battery and 1 Chainsaw

1 Battery and 1 Chainsaw Time Bomb: 1 Watch, 1 Wire, 1 Duct Tape, 5 Coins, 1 Circuit Board, and1 c4 Brick

1 Watch, 1 Wire, 1 Duct Tape, 5 Coins, 1 Circuit Board, and1 c4 Brick Crafted Club: 1 Skull, 1 Stick, and 1 Rope

1 Skull, 1 Stick, and 1 Rope Tech Armor: Can be found while exploring the game world

Can be found while exploring the game world Creepy Armor: You can get it by killing some of the mutants

Furniture/Shelter

While in the wild, you will require a lot of items that could shelter you in Sons of the Forest. Or for your home as a piece of furniture. Here are a few items that fall in this category that you can craft:

Camp: Tarps and Sticks

Tarps and Sticks Leanto: 53 Wood

53 Wood Bench: 2 Wood

2 Wood Table: 3 Wood

3 Wood Stick Bed: 16 Sticks and 1 Duct Tape

16 Sticks and 1 Duct Tape Stick Chair: 14 Sticks

14 Sticks Bone Chair: 15 Bones and 1 Skull

15 Bones and 1 Skull Repair Tool: 1 Vodka Bottle and 1 Cloth

1 Vodka Bottle and 1 Cloth Wall Torch: Cloth and 1 Stick

Cloth and 1 Stick Lookout Tower: 60 Wood and 1 Rope

60 Wood and 1 Rope Treehouse Shelter: 70 Wood and 1 Rope

70 Wood and 1 Rope Treehouse Shelter 2: 96 Wood

96 Wood Tree Platform: 7 Wood and 1 Rope

7 Wood and 1 Rope Tree Platform II: 35 Wood and 1 Rope

35 Wood and 1 Rope Hunting Shelter: 5 Wood, 6 Sticks, and 7 Stones

5 Wood, 6 Sticks, and 7 Stones Small Log Cabin: 75 Wood

75 Wood Bone Chandelier: 19 Bones and 9 Skulls

19 Bones and 9 Skulls Ceiling Skull Lamp: 1 Rope and 1 Skull

Utilities and different storage stuff

Torch: Cloth and 1 Stick

Cloth and 1 Stick Shelf: 2 Wood

2 Wood Rock Path: Stones

Stones Wood Path: Sticks

Sticks Bird House: 18 Sticks

18 Sticks Regular Fire: 2 Sticks

2 Sticks Stick Storage: 6 Sticks

6 Sticks Rock Storage: 7 Sticks

7 Sticks Log Storage: 8 Sticks

8 Sticks Repair Tool: 1 Stick, 1 Stone, and 1 Duct Tape

1 Stick, 1 Stone, and 1 Duct Tape Wall Shelf: 2 Sticks and 1 Wood

2 Sticks and 1 Wood Scarecrow: 14 Sticks + 4 Tape

14 Sticks + 4 Tape Bone Storage: 7 Sticks

7 Sticks Drying Rack: 13 Sticks

13 Sticks Water Collector: 1 Turtle Shell and Sticks

1 Turtle Shell and Sticks Flashlight: 1 Battery + Flashlight

1 Battery + Flashlight Mannequin: 20 Sticks + 5 Duct Tape

Traps and Gradening items

Fish Trap: 25 Sticks

25 Sticks Standing Planter: 18 Sticks

18 Sticks Bone Maker Trap: 2 Sticks, 3 Leaves, 3 Rocks, 1 Water Bottle, and 1 Rope

2 Sticks, 3 Leaves, 3 Rocks, 1 Water Bottle, and 1 Rope Fly Swatter Trap: 10 Sticks, 3 Rocks, and 1 Rope

10 Sticks, 3 Rocks, and 1 Rope Wall Planter: 16 Sticks

16 Sticks Small Animal Trap: 14 Sticks

How to unlock new crafting recipes

Unlocking new crafting recipes is a complex task. You can unlock new crafting recipes in the gameplay in two possible ways. The first way is to collect the material required to craft a specific item; doing so will automatically unlock the associated recipe. The second way is by using the map to locate every blueprint around it. It’s a hefty task but provides a remarkable game exploration experience.