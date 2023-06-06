Sons of the Forest has no official cheats that players can use directly, like most other games in this category. But players can use Sons of the Forest PC console commands as cheats in the multiplayer mode. These Sons of the Forest cheats and console commands will help you change many things per your needs making the whole journey smoother.

Sons of the Forest cheats

You can activate two cheats in the singleplayer mode of Sons of the Forest before starting your game through the in-game menu.

The first cheat you have is the Turnoff Structure Damage, which makes all your buildings invincible and indestructible. The cheat is handy in the early game when you are ill-equipped to face enemies or are out-numbered.

The second cheat for Sons of the Forest is Turn on Big Head Mode. Not helpful, but it gives a big head to Kelvin, Virginia, and even the cannibals in Sons of the Forest. This only makes it easier to spot everyone, even over longer distances. Other than that, it can also be pretty amusing in the game.

How to use PC console commands in multiplayer

Console Commands are NOT activated by default in Sons of the Forest. You need administrator access on the online Server to activate console commands before you can use these commands.

To activate console commands in Sons of the Forest, open your chat and type allowCheat [on]. This triggers the console commands for the admin to use in the game. You can also type in /help to display the list of all your console commands.

In a multiplayer server, press Enter to bring up your console command in place of your chat window, and then enter the command to activate it in Sons of the Forest.

Console Command Effect /allowbuildingdestruction Destroy all buildings made by the player resetHolesMode [on/off] Removes holes in enemy-made structures /treeregrowmode Trees cut by players will grow by 10 percent while sleeping /allowenemiescreative Spawn the enemy’s creative mode veganMode [on/off] No enemy will spawn after using this command difficulty [Peaceful/Normal/Hard/HardSurvival] This will allow you to change the difficulty level realisticPlayerDamage [on/off] When On, players will take more damage. /save [1/2/3/4/5] To save the game. saveFolderPath To select the save location /restart Restart from the start by deleting all data /shutdown To power off server /kick [Steam ID] To kick out a user /ban [Steam ID] Ban users from entering Server configfilepath Select save location for server data /openlogs Opening server logs /closelogs Close the server logs targetFpsActive [FPS] Set FPS limit (Whole Server) targetFpsIdle [FPS] Set FPS limit (Idle Players)

Sons of the Forest cheat mod

You have the option to download a complete cheat engine for the game. There is a cheat menu available for Sons of the Forest from WeMod. The mod is free for all to download and use in the game and is currently completely compatible with the game. You can also purchase the Pro Version to unlock additional features, although these features have no use for using cheats.

You can access all these cheats using the WeMod Cheat menu in Sons of the Forest.

Player

Infinite Health

Infinite Stamina

Infinite Hydration

Infinite Fullness

Infinite Temperature

Infinite Strength

Infinite Lung Capacity

Fully Rested

No Fall Damage

Invisibility

Unbreakable Armor

Immune to Fire

Set Damage Multiplier

Physics

Infinite Jumps

Set Walking Speed Multiplier

Set Running Speed Multiplier

Set Swimming Speed Multiplier

Set Jump Height Multiplier

Inventory

No Item Limit

Set Last Hovered Item Amount

Weapons

Unlimited Ammo

Game