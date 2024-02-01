Sonic Generations Statue Room Codes Guide

In Sonic Generations, there is a secret Statue Room that you can access through the Collections Room. Once you gain access, you can view different character models for characters across all Sonic games by entering specific passwords. This Sonic Generations Statue Room and Passwords guide will help you gain access to the Statue Room and list all the Secret Statue room codes.

It is important to note that these codes are consistent across all four systems: 3DS, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.

Sonic Generations Secret Statue Room Codes List

To access the Statue Room in Sonic Generations, head to the collections room, then stand to the right of the Movie Chair to the left of the Art Painting. Next, hold the Back/Select button on your controller for five seconds. You will then enter a trap leading to the Statue Room. In this statue room, there are 55 statues. You can enter the six-digit Sonic Generations passwords to get these statue figurines.

These are the Sonic Generations statue room codes you need to type to unlock these Statue Figurines: