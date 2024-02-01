Sonic Generations Statue Room Codes Guide

In Sonic Generations, there is a secret Statue Room that you can access through the Collections Room. Once you gain access, you can view different character models for characters across all Sonic games by entering specific passwords. This Sonic Generations Statue Room and Passwords guide will help you gain access to the Statue Room and list all the Secret Statue room codes.
It is important to note that these codes are consistent across all four systems: 3DS, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.
Sonic Generations Secret Statue Room Codes List
To access the Statue Room in Sonic Generations, head to the collections room, then stand to the right of the Movie Chair to the left of the Art Painting. Next, hold the Back/Select button on your controller for five seconds. You will then enter a trap leading to the Statue Room. In this statue room, there are 55 statues. You can enter the six-digit Sonic Generations passwords to get these statue figurines.
These are the Sonic Generations statue room codes you need to type to unlock these Statue Figurines:
|Serial Number
|Password
|Unlock
|1
|204390
|Unlocks Sonic the Hedgehog
|2
|171045
|Unlocks Classic Sonic
|3
|632951
|Unlocks Miles “Tails” Prower
|4
|359236
|Unlocks Classic Tails
|5
|863358
|Unlocks Amy Rose
|6
|679417
|Unlocks Knuckles the Echidna
|7
|332955
|Unlocks Cream the Rabbit
|8
|888200
|Unlocks Rouge the Bat
|9
|894526
|Unlocks Espio the Chameleon
|10
|544873
|Unlocks Blaze the Cat
|11
|868377
|Unlocks Vector the Crocodile
|12
|226454
|Unlocks Charmy Bee
|13
|629893
|Unlocks Chao
|14
|870580
|Unlocks Omochao
|15
|613482
|Unlocks Dr. Eggman
|16
|103729
|Unlocks Classic Eggman
|17
|277087
|Unlocks Metal Sonic
|18
|262416
|Unlocks Shadow the Hedgehog
|19
|688187
|Unlocks Silver the Hedgehog
|20
|353012
|Unlocks Big the Cat
|21
|601409
|Unlocks E-123 Omega
|22
|383870
|Unlocks Jet the Hawk
|23
|507376
|Unlocks Hero Chao
|24
|869292
|Unlocks Dark Chao
|25
|309511
|Unlocks Chip
|26
|483990
|Unlocks Moto Bug
|27
|852363
|Unlocks Buzz Bomber
|28
|363911
|Unlocks Crabmeat
|29
|639402
|Unlocks Chopper
|30
|275843
|Unlocks Grabber
|31
|466913
|Unlocks Spiny
|32
|360031
|Unlocks Eggrobo
|33
|640456
|Unlocks Cop Speeder
|34
|530741
|Unlocks Spinner
|35
|668250
|Unlocks Gun Hunter
|36
|975073
|Unlocks Gun Beetle
|37
|125817
|Unlocks Egg Pawn
|38
|872910
|Unlocks Iblis Biter
|39
|513929
|Unlocks Iblis Taker
|40
|711268
|Unlocks Iblis Worm
|41
|851426
|Unlocks Egg Fighter
|42
|973433
|Unlocks Egg Launcher
|43
|329494
|Unlocks Aero-Cannon
|44
|200078
|Unlocks Egg Chaser
|45
|548986
|Unlocks Sandworm
|46
|070178
|Unlocks Spring (Classic)
|47
|537070
|Unlocks Spring (modern)
|48
|209005
|Unlocks Item Box
|49
|777921
|Unlocks Capsule
|50
|933391
|Unlocks Goal Plate
|51
|283015
|Unlocks Goal Ring
|52
|390884
|Unlocks Ring
|53
|008140
|Unlocks Chaos Emerald
|54
|495497
|Unlocks Booster
|55
|249651
|Unlocks Cucky/Picky/Flicky/Pecky