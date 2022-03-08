Upcoming Movie Reboot Could “Snowball” A New Spawn Game

The chances of a new Spawn game are still slim at best but fans should not stop themselves from keeping their fingers crossed.

Speaking in a new ComicBook Nation podcast last week, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane stated that there are no current plans to give the Necroplasm-fueled anti-hero his own game. McFarlane remains fully focused on his upcoming Spawn reboot movie but believes that based on recent adaptation trends, the reboot could prove to be a “driving force” to “snowball” a new Spawn game in the future.

“I think [the movie] will be the driving force of so many things around it,” said McFarlane. “Literally the snowball business effect. I don’t want to have 30 things that I’ve got going and then I sort of regret because now we’ve got a bigger opportunity to do something cooler, or a bigger company wants to come in.”

The point McFarlane made is that live-action movies can sometimes help in raising public awareness and demand to greenlight game adaptations, and which can also work vice versa. Guardians of the Galaxy for example had to wait until they were featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before eventually landing themselves a game. Hence, the looming hope that the Spawn reboot movie is successful enough to attract the attention of a game publisher.

Spawn has appeared in several games over the decades but only on the sidelines. He has never received his own standalone game to date. The comic book character was most recently introduced as a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 11 which is the closest fans can come to playing him in a starring role.

As for the movie reboot which will see McFarlane making his directorial debut, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Django Unchained) will be wearing the cape of Spawn. The project has been in the works since 2017 and to date remains to receive a debut trailer.