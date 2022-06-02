Sniper Elite 5 Secret Weapons Weapons Lab Raid Guide

During the Secret Weapons mission, you’ll be assigned an optional objective to raid and investigate the weapons lab in Sniper Elite 5. The following guide will tell you how to conduct the Weapons Lab Raid in Sniper Elite 5 Secret Weapons mission in order to reveal what the Nazi war machine has cooked up to halt the advancing Allied armies in Normandy.

Raid and Investigate Weapons Lab

The Weapons Lab Raid optional objective requires you to collect five pieces of intel from the weapons lab, which is located in the northeastern section of the map.

Once again, you don’t have to do this for the main storyline. Still doing so will grant you additional experience points to level up.

Below are all five locations of the weapons lab intel in the order they can be found.

Raid Weapons Lab Locations

Raid Weapons Lab (1/5)

When you enter the dome for the first time, head to the room on your left and you will see some items placed on the shelf or counter. The first weapons lab intel item will be right next to a big anti-tank gun.

Raid Weapons Lab (2/5)

The next piece of intel will be found on a notice board in a room on the ground floor. The board is located on the right wall near a diagram of a tank. Just go through the right side of the room and see the item for yourself.

Raid Weapons Lab (3/5)

Your next intel will be on the upper floor, so use the staircase to head to the first floor. The item you are looking for will be placed on a table. There will be a microscope near it and a sign in the German language reading “Rauchen Verboten” which translates to no smoking in English.

Raid Weapons Lab (4/5)

The next item will be located in a large hall where planes are also located. You will enter the hall and, on your right, you will see two big industrial fans that are being used to test the aerodynamics of a weapon. All you need to do here is take the stairs and go up to be on an elevated level. Now, you need to take a picture of this test as scientific proof.

Raid Weapons Lab (5/5)

From where you took the photo, follow the scaffolding to the right to enter a room with several boards with schematics and drawings. The last and final weapons lab intel is the schematic, which will be on the large table as soon as you enter the room. Collect it to complete the Raid Weapons Lab optional mission.