Satchel Charge is an important item in Sniper Elite 5 that can be used to blast open heavy doors and destroy objects. This guide will show you where to find Satchel Charges in Atlantic Wall in the game.

Sniper Elite 5: Where To Find Satchel Charge In Atlantic Wall

Atlantic Wall is the first mission of Sniper Elite 5. You’ll be required to destroy a Radar Tower using a satchel charge. To find the satchel charge, proceed to the Radar Trenches in the Atlantic Wall area, as shown on the map below. It is located to the south of the Radar Tower. You’ll come across a number of Satchel Charges while in the trenches.

If you’re having trouble identifying the item, use your Focus mode to highlight satchel charges with an orange glow. Explore the trenches and you’ll find a good deal of Satchel Charges.

It is recommended that you keep your guard up at all times in the trenches because you will almost certainly come across German Troopers. They won’t cause much trouble, and if you’re vigilant enough, you’ll be able to get rid of them quickly.

When you’ve collected enough Satchel Charges, head for the Radar Tower. Climb the tower and then place the Satchel Charge to blow it up.