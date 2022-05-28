You’ll begin your campaign with the first mission called The Atlantic Wall. This guide will explain where to find the Atlantic Wall vantage point in Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite 5 Atlantic Wall Vantage Point Location (Map)

During the Atlantic Wall mission, you’ll be required to locate the Vantage Point. If you are confused about what and where the Vantage Point is, worry not because we have you covered.

The Vantage Point is a bunker that can be found on a hill next to the beach at the south-eastern end of the Atlantic Wall.

You need to visit the Vantage Point to complete the mission and aside from that, you’ll also find good loot here.

The Vantage Point has some good rifles that you should definitely get your hands on because they’ll come in handy when dealing with distant enemies.

The Vantage Point also gives you a clear line of sight to the beach below. There are patrolling Nazis on the beach and you can use your newfound rifles from the Vantage Point to easily take on every single Nazi on the beach. They’ll have nowhere to run to.