Sniper Elite 5 Best Settings

If you’re worried about low frame rates and stuttering gameplay in Sniper Elite 5, be at ease. The following guide will help you tinker the game for the best settings possible for smooth gameplay.

Before that though, it is important to highlight the minimum and recommended system requirements for Sniper Elite 5. You can compare that with your own system to confirm where you are lacking.

Minimum System Requirements For Sniper Elite 5

Storage: 85 GB of available space

Recommended System Requirements For Sniper Elite 5

Storage: 85 GB of available space

After looking at these requirements you can start off with the settings we have provided below, and if needed, alter the settings according to your own system specs. For the most part, though, the settings we provide will suffice and you won’t have to change much.

Furthermore, before tuning the graphics settings, it is also recommended to install the latest game-ready driver for your GPU. This will not only boost performance but may also address some stuttering.

Best In-Game Settings

Display mode: Exclusive Full-screen

Now that you know what the best settings are for Sniper Elite 5, let’s go over the effect of some of the settings on the performance of the game.

Display mode: Setting the display mode to Full-Screen puts your game in focus. It ensures much better performance as your PC focuses its resources specifically on the game.

Resolution: It is always recommended to set your display according to its native resolution. If your game is struggling to run on the native resolution, even after turning down the settings, the last thing to do is lower your resolution.

VSYNC: Vertical Sync will help minimize screen tearing but it increases the game’s frame times, contributing to a distracting and sluggish gameplay experience. It is why it must be turned off.

Resolution Scale: There is a simple formula to this. When you lower your resolution scale, you’ll make the game look bad. It should be used as a last resort if your system is really old. You can try setting the Resolution Scale to 75% for a performance boost but it should ideally always be 100%.

Anti-Aliasing: The higher you set your anti-aliasing, the sharper and crispier your game will look. The setting basically reduces and smooths out objects in the game. Otherwise, you’ll see jagged lines around your characters and weapons and such. Set it to Medium if your system is dated. Going further down will just make the game look unappealing.

Texture Detail: Medium Texture Streaming will give you the best balance between FPS and visuals, but if your system can handle it, you can set it to high instead.

Shadows: Shadows are very resource-demanding. Disabling shadows though will give you a lot of performance boost.

Draw Distance: This determines how far objects need to be rendered. Reducing draw distance will stop rendering scenes and everything within on the horizon. Medium gives you the best balance of visuals and performance.

Ambient Occlusion: It hardly impacts your frame rates. Hence, keep it on.

Motion Blur: Motion Blur is also very resource demanding and plays a huge effect on performance, so it should always be set to OFF.