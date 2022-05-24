Sly Cooper 5 and Infamous 3 announcements rumored for late 2022

Both the Sly Cooper and Infamous franchises were rumored last year to be returning to PlayStation 5 with brand new installments. Those announcements for Sly Cooper 5 and Infamous 3 (or whatever they get called) have now been pegged for late 2022.

In the latest XboxEra Podcast episode a couple of days back, XboxEra co-founder and co-host Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker stated that Sony Interactive Entertainment will unlikely announce Sly Cooper 5 and Infamous 3 during its rumored State of Play in June. He added that even if there is a State of Play next month, Sony will probably save the announcements for later in 2022.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, known insider AccountNGT agreed with the aforementioned statements by claiming that Sony has been planning a “big showcase” in September or afterward. Hence, it is plausible, at least according to their sources, that Sly Cooper 5 and Infamous 3 will be officially announced for PlayStation 5 in September, not before.

The timing also coincides with the fact that the Sly Cooper franchise will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in September, setting up a perfect stage to announce the return of the stealth platformer.

btw, the same source told me a few weeks ago that no big showcase was planned until September, which coincides another time an announcement in Sept. — AccountNgt (@accngt) May 23, 2022

Sly Cooper and Infamous have been dormant for more than a decade. Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time and Infamous Second Son were the last installments to release in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Their developer Sucker Punch Productions went on to release the highly acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima and is strongly believed to be working on a Ghost of Tsushima sequel at the time of writing.