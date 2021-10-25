Sony Might Be Reviving Infamous And Sly Cooper For PS5

Both the Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises are apparently being revived for PlayStation 5 after remaining dormant for nearly a decade.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the month, XboxEra co-founder Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker stated that his “OG Sony source” has confirmed new Infamous and Sly Cooper games to now be in development, and as such, the two first-party PlayStation franchises are returning “100 percent” on PlayStation 5.

Infamous began trending last month when its official infamousthegame.com domain was surprisingly updated out of nowhere. There was an assumption at the time that Sony might be announcing a new installment in the franchise during its PlayStation Showcase. That never happened. However, rumors have only grown stronger since then.

Elsewhere, developer Sucker Punch Productions is said to be helming the unannounced Infamous game which will be a brand new entry. Sucker Punch however is apparently not behind the unannounced Sly Cooper game, which has now been assumed to be a remake.

Infamous: First Light, a prequel to Second Son, was released in 2014 as the last installment in the franchise. Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time was on the other hand released in 2013, also as the last mainline installment in the franchise. Both have hence been sitting on shelves since then and despite being fan-favorites as well as selling a good number of copies, Sony has taken this long to mark their return.