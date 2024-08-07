Slime Rancher Ancient Ruins Gate Guide

The Ancient Ruins is an important area in Slime Rancher that serves as a warp station. This is one reason why it’s crucial to find this hidden area. There are two gateways to enter the area. However, the challenge doesn’t end here.

To unlock the area, you must have six different plorts. Finding them is easier; you can have them in your inventory before you come here to have a few of them. This guide discusses the location of the Ancient Ruins Gate and the statues you will need to shoot to unlock the gate.

Ancient Ruins Gate Location in Slime Rancher

There are two ways to enter the Ancient Ruins: one from the Moss Blanket and the other from Indigo Quarry. The two entrances are marked in the map location above in Slime Rancher.

TIP Before coming to the area, you must have the Slime Key.

If you’re choosing the Moss Blanket area, drop down the log, turn to the right, and run through the narrow passageway to a wooden inclined bridge. When you’re at the top of the first bridge, turn to the left, and you’ll find a locked slime door. This door takes you to the Indigo Quarry, where you will find the Ancient Ruins Gate. But if you’re already in the Indigo Quarry, head deeper until you finally run into the gate.

How to Open the Ancient Ruins Gate?

When you enter the area, you will see the door with 7 different types of plorts around the locked gate. You will see only the pink one lit on the door and must collect the remaining 6 plorts.

Look around the area, and you will find different statues, and you will need to shoot the plort on the statue to open the door. When you shoot the relevant statue, the door lights up with that particular plort.

The plorts that you need are Rock, Rad, Honey, Tabby, Phosphor, and Boom.

TIP Do keep stock of Rock, Rad, Honey, and Phospher plort before coming here as you will easily find Tabby and Boom plort here.

1. The Phosphor Statue

The first statue is right before the cave from which you enter the area. Exit the cave and go straight to find the Phosphor Statue.

2. The Rock Statue

When you enter the area, and you turn right, you will see the Rock Statue sitting in front of the gate. Insert the Rock plort in it.

3. The Rad Statue

Your next statue is the Rad Statue. It is located on a ledge. As soon as you enter the area and you are heading towards the Phosphor Statue, you will come across a pile of broken stones.

Once there, turn left as soon as possible, and this statue will sit on the ledge. You might have to look a little high to find it.

4. The Honey Statue

Your next target is the Honey Statue. Enter the area and head towards the Phosphor Statue.

When you reach it, turn left, and you will see a path. Follow the path, and the statue will be sitting at the end. Insert the Honey plort in it.

5. The Tabby Statue

For the next statue, you need to head to the Ancient Ruins Gate; when you are at the ramp to the gate, look to your left.

You will see a stone platform there. Jump on it, and you will find the statue there. Insert the Tabby plort in it.

6. The Boom Statue

Your last statue is located right next to the main gate. As you go straight past the Phosphor Statue, you will come to a small stonewall.

Jump over it and stand right in front of the main gate. While there, look to your left and find the Boom Statue. Insert your last plort in it, and voila!

Once all the plorts have been inserted in their respective statues, the Ancient Ruins Gate will unlock, and you can finally go through it. This will also unlock the ‘Into the Past’ achievement.