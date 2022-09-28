Vegetables play a key role if you want to progress smoothly in Slime Rancher 2. There are plenty of vegetables spread across the map. Water Lettuce is one of those rare vegetables that is important as food for your slimes. Here is a guide to help you find Water Lettuce in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Water Lettuce in Slime Rancher 2

Water Lettuce is rare as compared to other vegetables in Slime Rancher 2. Having said that, we were still able to find a few locations where clusters of water lettuce are available.

A second option is available if you don’t get enough water lettuce and need more. Water lettuce can be planted in your Garden plot, and it will achieve the same result.

Below we have mentioned and marked different locations where you can find water lettuce with ease.

Water Lettuce location#1

West of a looming mountain, you’ll find this cluster of water lettuce. These vegetables are often sought after by hungry slimes, so grab them quickly before they disappear.

Water Lettuce location#2

Two clusters of Water Lettuce can be found near Cotton Gordo Slime. You can find these vegetables by turning around from Cotton Gordo.

Walk down the path hugging the left wall. Near the ocean lookout, on the left wall, is a cluster of water lettuce.

Water Lettuce location#3

From the Cotton Gordo, walk left past him to find the location of the second cluster. Water Lettuce clings to the wall on the right side.

Water Lettuce location#4

Walk north until you reach a small dropoff overlooking the ocean, then walk south until you reach this location. Slimes love this cluster of vegetables, so grab them quickly every day.