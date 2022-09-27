Slime Rancher 2 has limited space for your Vac Pack to begin with; this will suffice for the first few runs; however, you’ll want more space moving forward. This guide will show you where to find Vac Tank in Slime Rancher 2 to upgrade your Vac Pack.

Where to find Vac Tank in Slime Rancher 2

At the beginning of the game, the limited inventory space will require you to go through the trouble of carrying items back to the camp to free up your inventory to meet your needs to store items.

This is a tedious and really troublesome process. Therefore, the game provides you with the option to expand the space of your Vac-Pack. The Fabricator is required for the first upgrade.

Even with the first upgrade, chances are that your inventory space won’t suffice. So, you’ll have to go for the second upgrade, that’s where Vac Tank comes into play.

Vac Tank, like all other resource items and blueprints in Slime Rancher 2, can be found in Supply Pods. Supply Pods in the Ember Valley contain Vac Tank. So, you must first unlock the area to proceed further.

To unlock the Ember Valley, all you need is to defeat the Pink Gordo found in the northwest region of Rainbow Fields. Simply feed him to the point where he explodes.

When he explodes, there will be a teleporter behind it. This teleporter will transport you to Ember Valley. There, head to the center of the map where you’ll find two waterfalls in close vicinity near the large lava pools.

You need to proceed to the cave behind the waterfalls. The cave will lead you to a machine, which you can use to climb the Cliffs. Once on the top, continue forward until you reach an exit.

Once you’re through the cave, you’ll come across a Pond full of Puddle Slimes. Across the other side of the pond lies the treasure pod you’re seeking.

So, proceed to the other side and open the treasure pod to obtain the Vac Tank and you’re all set for the second Vac Pack upgrade.