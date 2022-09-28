Where To Find Mint Mango In Slime Rancher 2

You come across many slimes in the Slime Rancher 2 world. Some of these cute creatures are very naughty, while some are small, others are big, and some are bizarre.

You’ll wish to capture each of them and keep them on your farm. Although keeping them is one big chore. Each specie of slime has its own diet and therefore, a particular taste for food. But you can always find food during the expeditions in different regions.

If you intend to breed Honey Slimes in the game, you’ll have to feed them with Mint mango. But it’s a rare material and definitely not easy to find.

Follow this guide to know about the locations where you can find Mint Mango in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Mint Mango in Slime Rancher 2

Keep one thing in mind the task won’t be easy. To obtain Mint Mango you’ll have to find the trees and let the fruits grow from them. To do so, visit the Starlight Strand region in Slime Rancher 2. Plus! You can only find three of the trees in this region. It is what makes these fruits super rare.

As you wander around the Starlight Strand region in search of Mint Mango, you need to be vigilant as these trees grow on the hillside, where one of the trees is towards the sheer wall.

It is suggested that you should unlock and upgrade the Jetpack. It will benefit you in a way that you’ll be able to cover the area in no time and find Mint Mango trees easily.

Once you’ve reached these trees, you can find a lot of fruits on the ground. It’s a common experience that players notice these fruits under their feet, and afterward, they look up to find the tree over their heads.