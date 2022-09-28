Lava Dust in Slime Rancher 2 is not of much use but it does come to use while crafting some items and upgrades. It is good to have it on you rather than missing something due to Lava Dust.

If you are looking for Lava Dust specifically, this guide is for you but if you’re not in need of it right now, you might be in at some point, and therefore make sure to collect it whenever you get a chance to visit the place with Lava Dust enrichment.

Where to find Lava Dust in Slime Rancher 2

As evident from the name, Lava Dust can be found in regions with lava. The most prominent spot to see lava in Slime Rancher 2 is the Ember Valley. After getting to the Valley, travel to the far away areas with lava and bloom slimes. There, you’ll find geysers in abundance which are the sources of your Lava Dust.

Before you set your journey to Ember Valley to get the Lava Dust, you must be in possession of the Resource Harvester which is an update to be unlocked at the Fabricator. The Resource Harvester is used to extract the Lava Dust from the ground.

For the players who are not having the Resource Harvester, they need to head to the Fabricator which is in the Plort Market. The library is underground and you’ll need to spend 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts to craft the Resource Harvester.

After having the Resource Harvester and access to Ember Valley, you can simply go to the regions with lava and look for geysers there as a source of Lava Dust. To make the whole process easier and safer, you can use your jetpack and fly over the lava and locate the geysers with ease.