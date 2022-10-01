Flutter Slimes are one of the many types of slimes you can hope to capture in Slime Rancher 2. Unlike the other slimes that like to bounce around, Flutter Slimes can fly, which makes it fairly easy to differentiate them from the rest.

Chances are that you may have already come across them on the map. These orange-colored flying slimes give you Flutter Plorts in return for food which can then be sold or utilized later on.

The following guide will tell you exactly where to find Flutter Slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

Flutter Slime locations in Slime Rancher 2

Make your way to the southern parts of Starlight Strand to find Flutter Slimes in abundance. If you are yet to unlock the region, you must find and feed Cotton Largo slimes in the Rainbow Fields.

Go to the Conservatory and use the teleporter to reach there. Once you’re in the Rainbow Fields, you’ll find a Cotton Gordo stuck at the entrance of a cave. Feed him around 30x vegetables of your own choice. If you have Watter Lettuce, you’ll only need to feed it 15 of them. Once fed, the Cotton Gordo will explode and clear the way for you to enter Starlight Strand.

Once you’re in the Starlight Strand region, you will easily spot a lot of slime species here in a massive population. You can find many other materials here as well.

Remember that the Flutter slimes hide in this region, so you’ll have to roam around to find them out. They’re hard to find, so you have to remain vigilant. But look for the large Flutter Gordo in this region, it is where you can spot them flying around.