Slime Rancher 2 Best Settings For PC

Slime Rancher 2, the sequel to the original slime rancher, is finally available in Early Access. Owing to the somewhat open-world aspect of the game and the sheer number of slimes on screen, its highly likely you will have to tone down your settings for better frames. This guide will assist you in fixing any FPS issues and provide the best settings to use on Slime Rancher 2 when playing on PC.

Slime Rancher 2 best settings

Display Settings

Resolution: 2560×1440 (maximum)

2560×1440 (maximum) Fullscreen: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Enable Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate Limit: 144

144 Field Of View: 90

90 Overscan Adjustment: 0

Graphics Settings

Master Graphics Quality: Medium

Medium Shader Quality: High

High Antialiasing: None

None Depth of Field Quality: Normal

Normal Bloom: Normal

Normal Chromatic Aberration: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Reflection: Medium

Medium Model Quality: Medium

Medium Subsurface Scattering Quality: Medium

Medium Particles: Medium

Medium Textures: High

High Shadows: Low

Low Fog: Normal

Graphics settings breakdown

Master Graphics Quality

This is the overall graphic setting that uses a pre-configured option for every additional setting. If you set it at medium, you won’t lose or notice much of a drop in quality, but the performance enhancement is massive.

Shader Quality

There will be more shadows the greater the shadow quality that is chosen. High is the suggested level for Shadow Quality since it will produce a nice shadow effect while sacrificing only about 5% of the performance compared to Very High settings.

Antialiasing

You don’t need to use anti-aliasing settings if your visuals appear nice and your monitor is high-resolution.

People who experience unattractive pointiness and wish to smooth down the edges of their images should use anti-aliasing, but it does have a significant impact on performance.

Depth of Field Quality

We advise you to use the Normal level for Depth of Field because it makes the game smoother looking l while also causing very little resolution loss.

However, if you want to avoid making any compromises and have a high-end PC, you may use the High Depth of Field settings.

Bloom

The visual setting “bloom” describes the impact of natural light, swaying/moving trees, plants, flowers, and other such things.

The world seemed to be more alive when this is set. Normal Quality Bloom is just Bloom that has been adjusted to make it appear more realistic while also not having much of a performance impact.

Chromatic Aberration

The greatest substantial impact on your FPS performance will come from Chromatic Aberration, so be sure to turn it off.

Ambient Occlusion

Your FPS will be significantly affected when you switch Ambient Occlusion from OFF to SSAO.

However, if you set it to HBAO+ and higher, the performance difference becomes negligible in exchange for a respectable visual enhancement.

Reflection

Reflection in computer graphics is used to emulate reflective objects like mirrors and shiny surfaces.

It is recommended to set it at medium as this has a significant impact on performance and required a higher-end graphics card to have it run at higher settings.

Model Quality

Model Quality refers to the quality of the 3D models in the game such as the slimes. Setting it at medium is a decent middle-ground between performance and visuals.

Subsurface Scattering Quality

Surface Scattering (SSS), sometimes known as Subsurface Light Transport, is a method for simulating light passing through objects and generally affects skin.

Setting it at medium is a decent middle-ground between performance and visuals.

Particles

Particles refer to the number of particles on-screen and setting it at medium will provide both a visual overhaul and a better performance than if set on high.

Textures

Textures refer to the resolution of textures that the game has. If you have less than 8GB VRAM, consider setting it lower however it is generally recommended for texture settings to be high for you to enjoy the game more.

Fog

Fog refers to fog quality and setting it at normal will provide you with decent visuals and little to no performance impact.