Sleeping Dogs Clothing Guide

Looking good when you shove a thug’s head into a meat grinder is essential, so here’s a guide to all the various clothing and outfits you can find in Sleeping Dogs. It is sorted store by store, with extra clothing at the end. Some of the clothing gives bonuses when combined with other items of the same set.
Sleeping Dogs Clothing Stores Locations
Store 1 – Number one Clothing
Location. North Point Night Market
- Undershirt – Torso, +5% melee damage, $55
- Knock-off Hang + Sui V Neck (Light Grey – Torso, +5% melee Damage, $80
- Counterfeit J. Jiggler Track Pants (Yellow) – Pants, +5% melee Damage, $90
- Very Baggy Jeans – Pants, +5% melee Damage, $110
- Faux J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers – Shoes, +5% melee Damage, $105
- Baseball Cap (black) – Hat, costs $60
- Beaded Dragon – Chain, +5% Bonus Face, $750
- Rocker Wristband – Bracelet, $550
Store 2 – Very Best Discount Store and Top Glamour Imports
Location. North Point Night Market and Central
- T-shirt (white) – Torso, $70
- T-shirt (black) – Torso, $70
- Fake Hang + Sui Fourhead V Neck – Torso, $490
- Counterfeit Couronne Verdant V Neck – $355
- Knock-off J. Jiggler Track Pants (Charcoal) – Pants, +5% Triad XP, $500
- Knock-off J. Jiggler Track Pants (Blue) – Pants, +5% Triad XP, $500
- Trucker Hat (1) – Hat, $210
- Trucker Hat (2) – Hat $210
- Knock off Frisky Sunglasses (1) – Glasses, $110
- Awareness Band (Blue) – Bracelet, $45
- Awareness Band (Orange) – Bracelet, $45
- Awareness Band (Yellow)– Bracelet, $45
- Awareness Band (White)– Bracelet, $45
Store 3 – Savings City and Central Impound Yard
Location. North Point Night Market and Central.
- T-shirt (Bright Green) – Torso, $245
- T-shirt (Forest Green) – Torso, $245
- Knock off J. Jiggler Jersey (Green) – Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% Triad XP, $850
- Trucker Hat (3) – Hat, $235
- Knock off Frisky Sunglasses (2) – Glasses, $235
- Face Mask – Glasses, $140
- Awareness Band (Pink) – Bracelet, $45
- Awareness Band (Purple) – Bracelet, $45
Store 4 – Even Better Discount Clothing Store and Kennedy Town Docks
Location. North Point Night Market and Kennedy Town Docks
- Faux J. Jiggler Sports! T-Shirt (Blue) – Torso, $370
- T-Shirt (Brown) – Torso, Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, $85
- Knock-Off Hang + Sui V Neck – Torso, Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, $125
- Fake J. Jiggler Hoody – Torso, $375
- Ikroze Talent – Shoes, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% Triad XP, $850
- Ikroze Perform – Shoes, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% Triad XP, $840
- Baseball Cap (Yellow – Hat, $245
- Baseball Cap (Red) – Hat, $245
- Awareness Band (Bright Green) – Bracelet, $45
Store 5 – Hang + Sui
Location. North Point
- J. Jiggler Track Top (Red) – Torso, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $1299
- J. Jiggler Track Top (Blue) – Torso, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $1299
- IkozeT-Shirt (Black) – Torso, $575
- Ikoze Bold T-Shirt – Torso, $469
- Hang + Sui V Neck (Blue) – Torso, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $1445
- J. Jiggler Hoody (Purple) – Torso, $532
- Couronne Tank Top (Black) – Torso, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, $1080
- Ikoze Naturals – Shoes, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $5050
- IKOZE TALENT HK – Shoes, Price $850 ((Blue Lantern Triad Set)
- IKOZE PERFORM HK – Shoes, Price $840 (Blue Lantern Triad Set)
- J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1580
- Baseball Cap (Orange) – Hat, $245
- Baseball Cap (Orange) –Hat, $245
- Frisky Cruiser Sunglasses – Glasses, $2440
Store 6 – J. Jiggler
Location. North Point
- Hang + Sui Dino T-Shirt – Torso, $450
- J. Jiggler Sports! T-Shirt – Torso,$529
- Couronne Fubar Hoody – Torso,Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, $4,199
- J. Jiggler Track Pants (Red) – Pants, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% bonus Triad XP,$749
- J. Jiggler Track Pants (White) – Pants, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% bonus Triad XP,$749
- Hang + Sui Baggy Jeans (Light Blue) – Pants,$1680
- Hang + Sui Baggy Jeans (Black) – Pants,$1680
- J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Blue) – Shoes,Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1565
- J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Green) – Shoes,Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face Level 2, $1565
- Baseball Cap (Green) – Hat,$245
- Panama Hat – Hat,$1200
- Hang + Sui Leather Wrist Bands – Bracelet, Respectable Face, +5% bonus Face XP, Face Level 2,$5960
Store 7 – Couronne
Location. Central
- Couronne Classic – Torso, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $7920
- Couronne Long Jacket – Torso, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $26000
- COURONNE FUBAR HOODIE, Torso, Price HK: $4,100
- Hang + Sui T-Shirt – Torso, $530
- Couronne Whiskered Jeans – Pants, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $4420
- Achete Boots – Shoes, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $3450
- Frisky Blockers (Design 1) – Glasses, Honored Face Set, +10% Face XP, Face level 4, $12420
- Frisky Blockers (Design 2) – Glasses, Respectable Face Set, +5% Face XP, Face level 2, $3420
- Frisky Gold Chain – Chains, Honored Face Set, +10% Face XP, Face level 5, $12000
- Ikoze Sport Watch – Watch, Honored Face Set, +10% Face XP, Face level 3, $12945
Store 8 – Ikoze
Location. Central
- Couronne T-Shirt (Black) – Torso, $420
- Hang + Sui T-Shirt – Torso, $570
- Generic V Neck – Torso, $340
- Couronne Street V Neck (Red) – Torso, Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1215
- Achete Button Up Shirt – Torso, Bargain Hunter Set, +5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $8670
- Achete Leather Jacket (Black) – Torso, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $4180
- Achete Leather Jacket (Brown) – Torso, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face Level 2, $4180
- Ikoze Kicks (Black) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face Level 2, $1645
- Ikoze Kicks (White) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face Level 2, $1645
- Hang + Sui Pilots (Silver) – Glasses, Face level 2, $1370
- Hang + Sui Pilots (Black) – Glasses, Face level 2, $1370
- Frisky White Gold Chain – Chain, Respectable Face Set, +5% Face XP, $5320
- Hang + Sui Coin On String Necklace – Chain, $180
- Ikoze Sport Watch (Silver) – Watch, Face level 2, $835
Store 9 – Hang + Sui
Location. Central
- Hang + Sui T-Shirt (Purple) – Torso, $270
- Ikoze Bold T-Shirt (Blue) – Torso, $230
- Couronne Street V Neck (White) – Torso, Minor Thug Set, +5% Melee Damage, $910
- Bruno James V Neck (Black) – Torso, Bargain Hunter Set, +5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $5385
- Bruno James V Neck (Blue) – Torso, Bargain Hunter Set, +5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $4385
- Couronne V Neck (Grey) – Torso, $620
- J. Jiggler Puffy Coat (Dark Green) – Torso, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $6080
- J. Jiggler Puffy Coat (Blue) – Torso, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $6080
- Hang + Sui Cargo Pants (Green) – Pants, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $2620
- Hang + Sui Cargo Pants (Grey) – Pants, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $2620
- Hang + Sui Camo Cargo Pants – Pants, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $2620
- Hang + Sui Boot Cut Jeans – Pants, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $4845
- Couronne Douche Jeans – Pants, Police Constable Bonus Set: +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $6200
- Ikoze Kicks (Light Blue) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1400
- Ikoze Kicks (Red) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1400
- Ikoze Assassins – Shoes, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $6700
- Ikoze Clubstyle – Shoes, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $6700
- Faux J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (White) – Shoes, Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, $460
- J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Black) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1660
- Frisky Ice – Glasses, Honored Face, +10% Face XP, Face level 4, $12020
- Frisky Gold – Glasses, Respectable Face: +5% Face XP, Face level 4, $4400
Store 10 – Achete
Location. Central
- Couronne V Neck (Blue) – Torso, $515
- Ikoze Pride V Neck (Yellow) – Torso, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% Triad XP, $500
- Achete Hipster Jacket (Grey) – Torso, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $9240
- Achete Hipster Jacket (Red) – Torso, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $9240
- Achete Hipster Jacket (Black) – Torso, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $9240
- Ikoze Quilted Jacket – Torso, Bargain Hunter Set, 5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $12400
- J. Jiggler Straight Leg Jeans (Blue) – Pants, Mountain Master Triad Set, +15% Triad XP, Face level 7, $21620
- J. Jiggler Straight Leg Jeans (Dark Blue) – Pants, Mountain Master Triad Set, +15% Triad XP, Face level 7, $21620
- J. Jiggler Skinny Jeans – Pants, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $5000
- KNOCK-OFF J. JIGGLER TRACK PANTS – Pants, Price X2 HK: $500
- J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Yellow) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1368
- J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Yellow 2) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1468
- Ikoze Kicks – Shoes, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $6220
- Frisky Cruiser Sunglasses (Black) – Glasses, Honored Face, +10% Face XP, Face level 4, $9500
- Frisky Cruiser Sunglasses (White) – Glasses, Honored Face Set, +10% Face XP, $9500
- Ikoze Sports Watch (Black) – Watches, Honored Face +10% Face XP, Face level 3, $17500
Store 11 – Bruno James
Location. Central
- Couronne Puffy Vest (Red) – Torso, Mountain Master Triad Set, +15% Triad XP, Face level 7, $28800
- Aspirazone Business Suit (Black) – Torso, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $20030
- Aspirazone Business Suit (Navy Blue) – Torso, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $20030
- ASPIRAZONE GREY JACKET – Torso, Price HK: $46,200
- Hang + Sui Slacks (Dark Blue) – Pants, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $12235
- COUNTERFEIT COURONNE VERDANT V NECK – Torso, HK: $355
- Hang + Sui Slacks (Charcoal) – Pants, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $12235
- Dress Suit Pants by Achete (Dark Grey) – Pants, Bargain Hunter Set, 5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $5390
- Dress Suit Pants by Achete (Dark Blue) – Pants, Bargain Hunter Set, 5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $5390
- Achete Tan Loafers – Shoes, All Business Set, +10% discount on vehicles, Face level 5, $14620
- Achete Black Loafers – Shoes, All Business Set, +10% discount on vehicles, Face level 5, $14620
- Hang + Sui Oxford – Shoes, Bargain Hunter Set, 5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $5850
- Achete Standup Boots – Shoes, Mountain Master Triad Set, +15% Triad XP, Face level 7, $17400
- Cambria Scallop Watch – Watches, Honored Face, +10% Face XP, Face level 3, $24500
- Black Pearl Bracelet by Cambria – Bracelet, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 5, $29000
Store 12 – Aspirazone
Location. Central
- Aspirazone Designer Suit (Black and Red) – Torso, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $61600
- Aspirazone Designer Suit (Blue) – Torso, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $57750
- Aspirazone Suit Pants – Pants, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $18160
- Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Navy) – Pants, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $18160
- Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Light Grey) – Pants, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $18160
- Dress Suit Pants – Pants, $7200
- Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Brown) – Pants, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $10200
- Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Grey) – Pants, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $10200
- Stiddaroli Brown – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $26400
- Stiddaroli White – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $26400
- Black Loafers – Shoes, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $14235
- Earth Tone Loafers – Shoes, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $14235
- Aspirazone Malavitosi Black – Shoes, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $22240
Store 13 – Salazus
Location. Central
- Bruno James Formal Suit (Grey) – Torso, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $42350
- Bruno James Formal Suit (Blue) – Torso, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $42350
- Bruno James Formal Suit (Tan) – Torso, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $42350
- Bruno James Formal Suit (White) – Torso, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $42350
- Futurismo – Torso, Lady Killer Set, Face level 8, $92400
- Aspirazone Designer Suit (Blue and Tan) – Torso, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $57750
- Aspirazone Designer Suit (Brown) – Torso, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $57750
- Aspirazone Business Suit (Blue and Grey) – Torso, $46200
- Aspirazone Business Suit (Grey and Black) – Torso, $46200
- Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (White) – Pants, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $17315
- Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Dark Grey) – Pants, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $17315
- Cream Meshiders – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $27700
- Black Meshiders – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $27700
- Brown Meshiders – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $27700
- Cambria Nerdique – Glasses, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 7, $49250
- Jade Necklace – Chain, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 6, $150000
- Cambria Insider – Watch, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 8, 107800
- Gold Link Bracelet – Watch, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 8, $269500
Bonus Outfits
These are full outfits and most of them can only be unlocked by doing certain story missions, though some come from lockboxes
- Work Out Clothes: Completing Main Story mission “Amanda”
- Shen Zen: Completing Martial Arts Club: North Point
- Manhattan Melee: Completing Martial Arts Club: Central Hog
- Pen Row: Completing Martial Arts Club: Kennedy Town
- The Bon Gak: Completing Martial Arts Club: Aberdeen
- Grubby Clothes: Complete the Popstar Case
- Monk: Completing Main Story mission “Bride to Be”
- The Winston Chu Ensemble: Completing Main Story mission “Bride to Be”
- Wedding Suit: Completing Main Story mission “The Wedding”
- Doctor Uniform: Complete Serial Killer, Part 2
- Mr. Black: Open Central Lock Box 13
- Tourist Outfit: Complete “Tang’s Toy”
- Favor Funeral Suit: Completing Main Story mission “Funeral”
- Part-Time Assassin Set: Open North Point Lock Box 39
- Detective Shen: Complete the game
- Hai Tien Vintage Jumpsuit: Open North Point Lock Box 6
- Inconspicuous Bonus Set. This bonus set lowers the risk of getting caught by the Police
Lockbox Clothing – Lockboxes Locations Guide
These articles of clothing are found in certain lockboxes, here are the box numbers, their contents and the bonuses they apply.
North Point Lockboxes
- Stiddaroli Black (Shoes) – Found in Lockbox 2, Master negotiator Set: +15% Discount when buying vehicles
- Hang + Sui V Neck (Torso) – Found in Lockbox 8, No bonus
- Ikoze Sport Watch – Found in Lockbox 9, Honored Face: +10% Face XP
- Baseball Cap – Found in Lockbox 10, No bonus
- Awareness Band – Found in Lockbox 19, No bonus
- Frisky Blockers – Found in Lockbox 25, Honored Face: +10% Face XP
- T-Shirt – Found in Lockbox 31, No bonus
- J. Jiggler Track Pants – Found in Lockbox 32, No bonus
- Ikoze Type OS – Found in Lockbox 33, Police Constable Bonus Set: +5% Police XP
- J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers – Found in Lockbox 34, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage
- Knock Off J. Jiggler Jersey – Found in Lockbox 35, Blue Lantern Triad Set:+ 5% Triad XP
- Faux Couronne Viridian V Neck – Found in Lockbox 38, No bonus
Central Lockboxes
- Dress Suit Pants by Achete – Found in Lockbox 2, Bargain Hunter Set: +5% discount when buying vehicles
- Couronne Street V Neck (Shirt)– Found in Lockbox 11, No bonus
- Ikoze Kicks– Found in Lockbox 12, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage
- Baseball Cap– Found in Lockbox 15, No bonus
- Counterfeit J. Jiggler Track Pants – Found in Lockbox 20, Minor Thug Bonus Set: +5% Melee Damage
- Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants – Found in Lockbox 23, Police Inspector Set: +15% Police XP
- Achete Leather Jacket – Found in Lockbox 24, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage
- Baseball Cap – Found in Lockbox 28, No bonus
- Ikoze Sport Watch – Found in Lockbox 30, Honored Face: +10% bonus Face XP
Kennedy Town Lockboxes
- Hang + Sui Pilots – Found in Lockbox 1, No bonus
- Cambria Pure – Found in Lockbox 2, Venerable Face: +15% bonus Face XP
- Awareness Band – Found in Lockbox 3, No bonus
- Aspirazone Buff Jacket – Found in Lockbox 4, Master negotiator Set: +15% Discount when buying vehicles
- Couronne Puffy Vest – Found in Lockbox 9, Mountain Master Triad Set: +15% Triad XP
- J. Jiggler Track Top – Found in Lockbox 11, No bonus
Aberdeen Lockboxes
- Couronne T-Shirt – Found in Lockbox 2, No bonus
- Fake Ikoze Hoody – Found in Lockbox 4, No bonus
- J. Jiggler Track Pants – Found in Lockbox 6, No bonus
- Hang + Sui Pilots – Found in Lockbox 10, No bonus
- Knock Off J. Jiggler Jersey – Found in Lockbox 13, Blue Lantern Triad Set:+ 5% Triad XP
DLC Clothing
These outfits can only be unlocked by purchasing DLC. Here they are, which DLC unlocks them, and what bonuses they apply.
- GSP Outfit A – Unlocked by GSP DLC Pack, Unleash GSP’s Flying Punch and increased grappling damage!
- GSP Outfit B – Unlocked by GSP DLC Pack, Unleash GSP’s Flying Punch and increased grappling damage!
- GSP Outfit C – Unlocked by GSP DLC Pack, Unleash GSP’s Flying Punch and increased grappling damage!
- GSP Outfit D – Unlocked by GSP DLC Pack, Unleash GSP’s Flying Punch and increased grappling damage!
- Rico Outfit – Unlocked by Just Cause DLC, No bonus
- Shaolin Warrior Outfit – Unlocked by Martial Arts DLC Pack, No bonus
- Racing Jacket – Unlocked by Street Racer DLC Pack, No bonus
- Dragon Helmet – Unlocked by Street Racer DLC Pack, No bonus
- Triad Enforcer Outfit – Unlocked by Triad Enforcer DLC Pack, No bonus
- Detective Outfit – Unlocked by Best Buy Pre-order DLC , No bonus