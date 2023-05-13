Sleeping Dogs Clothing Guide



Looking good when you shove a thug’s head into a meat grinder is essential, so here’s a guide to all the various clothing and outfits you can find in Sleeping Dogs. It is sorted store by store, with extra clothing at the end. Some of the clothing gives bonuses when combined with other items of the same set.

For more help on Sleeping Dogs, read our Mini-Games, Vehicles and Safehouse Upgrades Guide.

Sleeping Dogs Clothing Stores Locations

Store 1 – Number one Clothing

Location. North Point Night Market

Undershirt – Torso, +5% melee damage, $55

Knock-off Hang + Sui V Neck (Light Grey – Torso, +5% melee Damage, $80

Counterfeit J. Jiggler Track Pants (Yellow) – Pants, +5% melee Damage, $90

Very Baggy Jeans – Pants, +5% melee Damage, $110

Faux J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers – Shoes, +5% melee Damage, $105

Baseball Cap (black) – Hat, costs $60

Beaded Dragon – Chain, +5% Bonus Face, $750

Rocker Wristband – Bracelet, $550

Store 2 – Very Best Discount Store and Top Glamour Imports

Location. North Point Night Market and Central

T-shirt (white) – Torso, $70

T-shirt (black) – Torso, $70

Fake Hang + Sui Fourhead V Neck – Torso, $490

Counterfeit Couronne Verdant V Neck – $355

Knock-off J. Jiggler Track Pants (Charcoal) – Pants, +5% Triad XP, $500

Knock-off J. Jiggler Track Pants (Blue) – Pants, +5% Triad XP, $500

Trucker Hat (1) – Hat, $210

Trucker Hat (2) – Hat $210

Knock off Frisky Sunglasses (1) – Glasses, $110

Awareness Band (Blue) – Bracelet, $45

Awareness Band (Orange) – Bracelet, $45

Awareness Band (Yellow)– Bracelet, $45

Awareness Band (White)– Bracelet, $45

Store 3 – Savings City and Central Impound Yard

Location. North Point Night Market and Central.

T-shirt (Bright Green) – Torso, $245

T-shirt (Forest Green) – Torso, $245

Knock off J. Jiggler Jersey (Green) – Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% Triad XP, $850

Trucker Hat (3) – Hat, $235

Knock off Frisky Sunglasses (2) – Glasses, $235

Face Mask – Glasses, $140

Awareness Band (Pink) – Bracelet, $45

Awareness Band (Purple) – Bracelet, $45

Store 4 – Even Better Discount Clothing Store and Kennedy Town Docks

Location. North Point Night Market and Kennedy Town Docks

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Faux J. Jiggler Sports! T-Shirt (Blue) – Torso, $370

T-Shirt (Brown) – Torso, Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, $85

Knock-Off Hang + Sui V Neck – Torso, Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, $125

Fake J. Jiggler Hoody – Torso, $375

Ikroze Talent – Shoes, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% Triad XP, $850

Ikroze Perform – Shoes, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% Triad XP, $840

Baseball Cap (Yellow – Hat, $245

Baseball Cap (Red) – Hat, $245

Awareness Band (Bright Green) – Bracelet, $45

Store 5 – Hang + Sui

Location. North Point

J. Jiggler Track Top (Red) – Torso, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $1299

J. Jiggler Track Top (Blue) – Torso, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $1299

IkozeT-Shirt (Black) – Torso, $575

Ikoze Bold T-Shirt – Torso, $469

Hang + Sui V Neck (Blue) – Torso, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $1445

J. Jiggler Hoody (Purple) – Torso, $532

Couronne Tank Top (Black) – Torso, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, $1080

Ikoze Naturals – Shoes, Police Constable Bonus Set, +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $5050

IKOZE TALENT HK – Shoes, Price $850 ((Blue Lantern Triad Set)

IKOZE PERFORM HK – Shoes, Price $840 (Blue Lantern Triad Set)

J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1580

Baseball Cap (Orange) – Hat, $245

Baseball Cap (Orange) –Hat, $245

Frisky Cruiser Sunglasses – Glasses, $2440

Store 6 – J. Jiggler

Location. North Point

Hang + Sui Dino T-Shirt – Torso, $450

J. Jiggler Sports! T-Shirt – Torso,$529

Couronne Fubar Hoody – Torso,Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, $4,199

J. Jiggler Track Pants (Red) – Pants, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% bonus Triad XP,$749

J. Jiggler Track Pants (White) – Pants, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% bonus Triad XP,$749

Hang + Sui Baggy Jeans (Light Blue) – Pants,$1680

Hang + Sui Baggy Jeans (Black) – Pants,$1680

J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Blue) – Shoes,Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1565

J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Green) – Shoes,Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face Level 2, $1565

Baseball Cap (Green) – Hat,$245

Panama Hat – Hat,$1200

Hang + Sui Leather Wrist Bands – Bracelet, Respectable Face, +5% bonus Face XP, Face Level 2,$5960

Store 7 – Couronne

Location. Central

Couronne Classic – Torso, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $7920

Couronne Long Jacket – Torso, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $26000

COURONNE FUBAR HOODIE, Torso, Price HK: $4,100

Hang + Sui T-Shirt – Torso, $530

Couronne Whiskered Jeans – Pants, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $4420

Achete Boots – Shoes, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $3450

Frisky Blockers (Design 1) – Glasses, Honored Face Set, +10% Face XP, Face level 4, $12420

Frisky Blockers (Design 2) – Glasses, Respectable Face Set, +5% Face XP, Face level 2, $3420

Frisky Gold Chain – Chains, Honored Face Set, +10% Face XP, Face level 5, $12000

Ikoze Sport Watch – Watch, Honored Face Set, +10% Face XP, Face level 3, $12945

Store 8 – Ikoze

Location. Central

Couronne T-Shirt (Black) – Torso, $420

Hang + Sui T-Shirt – Torso, $570

Generic V Neck – Torso, $340

Couronne Street V Neck (Red) – Torso, Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1215

Achete Button Up Shirt – Torso, Bargain Hunter Set, +5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $8670

Achete Leather Jacket (Black) – Torso, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $4180

Achete Leather Jacket (Brown) – Torso, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face Level 2, $4180

Ikoze Kicks (Black) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face Level 2, $1645

Ikoze Kicks (White) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face Level 2, $1645

Hang + Sui Pilots (Silver) – Glasses, Face level 2, $1370

Hang + Sui Pilots (Black) – Glasses, Face level 2, $1370

Frisky White Gold Chain – Chain, Respectable Face Set, +5% Face XP, $5320

Hang + Sui Coin On String Necklace – Chain, $180

Ikoze Sport Watch (Silver) – Watch, Face level 2, $835

Store 9 – Hang + Sui

Location. Central

Hang + Sui T-Shirt (Purple) – Torso, $270

Ikoze Bold T-Shirt (Blue) – Torso, $230

Couronne Street V Neck (White) – Torso, Minor Thug Set, +5% Melee Damage, $910

Bruno James V Neck (Black) – Torso, Bargain Hunter Set, +5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $5385

Bruno James V Neck (Blue) – Torso, Bargain Hunter Set, +5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $4385

Couronne V Neck (Grey) – Torso, $620

J. Jiggler Puffy Coat (Dark Green) – Torso, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $6080

J. Jiggler Puffy Coat (Blue) – Torso, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $6080

Hang + Sui Cargo Pants (Green) – Pants, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $2620

Hang + Sui Cargo Pants (Grey) – Pants, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $2620

Hang + Sui Camo Cargo Pants – Pants, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $2620

Hang + Sui Boot Cut Jeans – Pants, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $4845

Couronne Douche Jeans – Pants, Police Constable Bonus Set: +5% Police XP, Face level 2, $6200

Ikoze Kicks (Light Blue) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1400

Ikoze Kicks (Red) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1400

Ikoze Assassins – Shoes, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $6700

Ikoze Clubstyle – Shoes, Red Pole Bonus Set, +10% Triad XP, Face level 3, $6700

Faux J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (White) – Shoes, Minor Thug Bonus Set, +5% Melee Damage, $460

J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Black) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1660

Frisky Ice – Glasses, Honored Face, +10% Face XP, Face level 4, $12020

Frisky Gold – Glasses, Respectable Face: +5% Face XP, Face level 4, $4400

Store 10 – Achete

Location. Central

Couronne V Neck (Blue) – Torso, $515

Ikoze Pride V Neck (Yellow) – Torso, Blue Lantern Triad Set, +5% Triad XP, $500

Achete Hipster Jacket (Grey) – Torso, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $9240

Achete Hipster Jacket (Red) – Torso, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $9240

Achete Hipster Jacket (Black) – Torso, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $9240

Ikoze Quilted Jacket – Torso, Bargain Hunter Set, 5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $12400

J. Jiggler Straight Leg Jeans (Blue) – Pants, Mountain Master Triad Set, +15% Triad XP, Face level 7, $21620

J. Jiggler Straight Leg Jeans (Dark Blue) – Pants, Mountain Master Triad Set, +15% Triad XP, Face level 7, $21620

J. Jiggler Skinny Jeans – Pants, Lady Killer Set, Face level 4, $5000

KNOCK-OFF J. JIGGLER TRACK PANTS – Pants, Price X2 HK: $500

J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Yellow) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1368

J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers (Yellow 2) – Shoes, Thug Bonus Set, +10% Melee Damage, Face level 2, $1468

Ikoze Kicks – Shoes, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $6220

Frisky Cruiser Sunglasses (Black) – Glasses, Honored Face, +10% Face XP, Face level 4, $9500

Frisky Cruiser Sunglasses (White) – Glasses, Honored Face Set, +10% Face XP, $9500

Ikoze Sports Watch (Black) – Watches, Honored Face +10% Face XP, Face level 3, $17500

Store 11 – Bruno James

Location. Central

Couronne Puffy Vest (Red) – Torso, Mountain Master Triad Set, +15% Triad XP, Face level 7, $28800

Aspirazone Business Suit (Black) – Torso, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $20030

Aspirazone Business Suit (Navy Blue) – Torso, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $20030

ASPIRAZONE GREY JACKET – Torso, Price HK: $46,200

Hang + Sui Slacks (Dark Blue) – Pants, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $12235

COUNTERFEIT COURONNE VERDANT V NECK – Torso, HK: $355

Hang + Sui Slacks (Charcoal) – Pants, Police Sergeant Bonus Set, +10% Police XP, Face level 4, $12235

Dress Suit Pants by Achete (Dark Grey) – Pants, Bargain Hunter Set, 5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $5390

Dress Suit Pants by Achete (Dark Blue) – Pants, Bargain Hunter Set, 5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $5390

Achete Tan Loafers – Shoes, All Business Set, +10% discount on vehicles, Face level 5, $14620

Achete Black Loafers – Shoes, All Business Set, +10% discount on vehicles, Face level 5, $14620

Hang + Sui Oxford – Shoes, Bargain Hunter Set, 5% discount on vehicles, Face level 3, $5850

Achete Standup Boots – Shoes, Mountain Master Triad Set, +15% Triad XP, Face level 7, $17400

Cambria Scallop Watch – Watches, Honored Face, +10% Face XP, Face level 3, $24500

Black Pearl Bracelet by Cambria – Bracelet, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 5, $29000

Store 12 – Aspirazone

Location. Central

Aspirazone Designer Suit (Black and Red) – Torso, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $61600

Aspirazone Designer Suit (Blue) – Torso, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $57750

Aspirazone Suit Pants – Pants, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $18160

Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Navy) – Pants, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $18160

Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Light Grey) – Pants, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $18160

Dress Suit Pants – Pants, $7200

Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Brown) – Pants, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $10200

Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Grey) – Pants, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $10200

Stiddaroli Brown – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $26400

Stiddaroli White – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $26400

Black Loafers – Shoes, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $14235

Earth Tone Loafers – Shoes, All Business Set, +10% discount on Vehicles, Face level 5, $14235

Aspirazone Malavitosi Black – Shoes, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $22240

Store 13 – Salazus

Location. Central

Bruno James Formal Suit (Grey) – Torso, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $42350

Bruno James Formal Suit (Blue) – Torso, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $42350

Bruno James Formal Suit (Tan) – Torso, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $42350

Bruno James Formal Suit (White) – Torso, Police Inspector Bonus Set, +15% Police XP, Face level 6, $42350

Futurismo – Torso, Lady Killer Set, Face level 8, $92400

Aspirazone Designer Suit (Blue and Tan) – Torso, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $57750

Aspirazone Designer Suit (Brown) – Torso, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $57750

Aspirazone Business Suit (Blue and Grey) – Torso, $46200

Aspirazone Business Suit (Grey and Black) – Torso, $46200

Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (White) – Pants, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $17315

Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants (Dark Grey) – Pants, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $17315

Cream Meshiders – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $27700

Black Meshiders – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $27700

Brown Meshiders – Shoes, Master Negotiator Set, +15% discount on Vehicles, Face level 8, $27700

Cambria Nerdique – Glasses, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 7, $49250

Jade Necklace – Chain, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 6, $150000

Cambria Insider – Watch, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 8, 107800

Gold Link Bracelet – Watch, Venerable Face, +15% Face XP, Face level 8, $269500

Bonus Outfits

These are full outfits and most of them can only be unlocked by doing certain story missions, though some come from lockboxes

Work Out Clothes: Completing Main Story mission “Amanda”

Shen Zen: Completing Martial Arts Club: North Point

Manhattan Melee: Completing Martial Arts Club: Central Hog

Pen Row: Completing Martial Arts Club: Kennedy Town

The Bon Gak: Completing Martial Arts Club: Aberdeen

Grubby Clothes: Complete the Popstar Case

Monk: Completing Main Story mission “Bride to Be”

The Winston Chu Ensemble: Completing Main Story mission “Bride to Be”

Wedding Suit: Completing Main Story mission “The Wedding”

Doctor Uniform: Complete Serial Killer, Part 2

Mr. Black: Open Central Lock Box 13

Tourist Outfit: Complete “Tang’s Toy”

Favor Funeral Suit: Completing Main Story mission “Funeral”

Part-Time Assassin Set: Open North Point Lock Box 39

Detective Shen: Complete the game

Hai Tien Vintage Jumpsuit: Open North Point Lock Box 6

Inconspicuous Bonus Set. This bonus set lowers the risk of getting caught by the Police

Lockbox Clothing – Lockboxes Locations Guide

These articles of clothing are found in certain lockboxes, here are the box numbers, their contents and the bonuses they apply.

North Point Lockboxes

Stiddaroli Black (Shoes) – Found in Lockbox 2, Master negotiator Set: +15% Discount when buying vehicles

Hang + Sui V Neck (Torso) – Found in Lockbox 8, No bonus

Ikoze Sport Watch – Found in Lockbox 9, Honored Face: +10% Face XP

Baseball Cap – Found in Lockbox 10, No bonus

Awareness Band – Found in Lockbox 19, No bonus

Frisky Blockers – Found in Lockbox 25, Honored Face: +10% Face XP

T-Shirt – Found in Lockbox 31, No bonus

J. Jiggler Track Pants – Found in Lockbox 32, No bonus

Ikoze Type OS – Found in Lockbox 33, Police Constable Bonus Set: +5% Police XP

J. Jiggler Canvas Sneakers – Found in Lockbox 34, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage

Knock Off J. Jiggler Jersey – Found in Lockbox 35, Blue Lantern Triad Set:+ 5% Triad XP

Faux Couronne Viridian V Neck – Found in Lockbox 38, No bonus

Central Lockboxes

Dress Suit Pants by Achete – Found in Lockbox 2, Bargain Hunter Set: +5% discount when buying vehicles

Couronne Street V Neck (Shirt)– Found in Lockbox 11, No bonus

Ikoze Kicks– Found in Lockbox 12, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage

Baseball Cap– Found in Lockbox 15, No bonus

Counterfeit J. Jiggler Track Pants – Found in Lockbox 20, Minor Thug Bonus Set: +5% Melee Damage

Aspirazone Dress Suit Pants – Found in Lockbox 23, Police Inspector Set: +15% Police XP

Achete Leather Jacket – Found in Lockbox 24, Thug Bonus Set: +10% Melee Damage

Baseball Cap – Found in Lockbox 28, No bonus

Ikoze Sport Watch – Found in Lockbox 30, Honored Face: +10% bonus Face XP

Kennedy Town Lockboxes

Hang + Sui Pilots – Found in Lockbox 1, No bonus

Cambria Pure – Found in Lockbox 2, Venerable Face: +15% bonus Face XP

Awareness Band – Found in Lockbox 3, No bonus

Aspirazone Buff Jacket – Found in Lockbox 4, Master negotiator Set: +15% Discount when buying vehicles

Couronne Puffy Vest – Found in Lockbox 9, Mountain Master Triad Set: +15% Triad XP

J. Jiggler Track Top – Found in Lockbox 11, No bonus

Aberdeen Lockboxes

Couronne T-Shirt – Found in Lockbox 2, No bonus

Fake Ikoze Hoody – Found in Lockbox 4, No bonus

J. Jiggler Track Pants – Found in Lockbox 6, No bonus

Hang + Sui Pilots – Found in Lockbox 10, No bonus

Knock Off J. Jiggler Jersey – Found in Lockbox 13, Blue Lantern Triad Set:+ 5% Triad XP

DLC Clothing

These outfits can only be unlocked by purchasing DLC. Here they are, which DLC unlocks them, and what bonuses they apply.