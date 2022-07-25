Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Rancor Boss Guide

The great fights of the Jedi have always been exciting in the Star Wars Series. The final boss of the “A Plan to Save Han” mission in Episode 6 is the fearsome monster, Rancor. This guide will help you defeat Rancor Boss in Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga.

How to Defeat Rancor in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

In Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi, you get to play the mission “A Plan to Save Han”. At the end of the mission, you come face to face with the final boss of this mission, Rancor, a large beast who you fight against as Luke to save the heroes captured by Jabba.

The most common attack for Rancor is his heavy attacks. These are shown by a red circle that appears on the ground, marking the area where the attack will hit. As long as you are out of this area, you won’t take any damage.

The heavy attack is mostly used after a charge at you, so whenever you are at distance, make sure you don’t rush in at Rancor as soon as he ends his charge or you are gonna get hit hard.

Rancor uses grab attacks if you stand close to the beast, it can use two types of grab attacks. You can’t escape the first variant. The best way to react in this attack is that you need to switch your character and use it to attack Rancor until it releases the hero it has grabbed. You can then either switch back to your previous hero or keep using the one you have currently equipped.

For the second variant, you do get an icon pop-up. Mash the button you see to actually get free of Rancor’s grip. Depending on how fast you mash up the buttons, you can get out of Rancor’s grip faster.

Tips on Fighting Rancor

Rancor is a massive beast, but not without intelligence. If you prefer fighting Rancor using melee attacks only. You will have a hard time as not only does this give Rancor a chance to grab you, but Rancor can also easily counter a lot of your attacks and make the fight much harder.

As you start the fight, the best way to deal damage safely is by using the Force and throwing objects at Rancor. They don’t deal a lot of damage, but this is an effective method to drain a huge chunk of Rancor’s health before you run out of objects.

Fight light. Don’t get greedy with your hits and make sure to back up after a few hits only. You want to wait for Rancor to use his heavy attack, and as soon as you see the red circle, this is your cue to run around Rancor and attack him from the back.

Maintaining your distance allow allows you to easily dodge a lot of his attacks and you will be completely safe from the dreaded grabs.