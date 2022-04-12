Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga A Plan to Save Han Minikit Locations Guide

There are a lot of Minikits in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga to be collected. This guide explains all the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga A Plan to Save Han Minikit Locations.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga A Plan to Save Han Minikit Locations

There are five Minikits in the “A Plan to Save Han” mission. All of them are located in different places and this guide will help you find each of them in the mission.

Below you’ll get all the locations of the five Minikits that the mission includes.

A Plan to Save Han Minikit #1

Operate the R2-D2 computer with a Droid and get the gate opened. Continue through the tunnel and tackle the hurdles on the way and get passed. At the end of the tunnel, do Whack a Mole on the left to get the first Minikit of the Mission.

A Plan to Save Han Minikit #2

After getting the first Minikit, switch to C3PO and head to the terminal in the hallway to get Jabba’s Palace Droid pool room password. After getting the password, head back towards the area where you came from to get the password and take the first left tunnel.

Once in the tunnel, cut a hole in the metallic gate ahead by using the L key. This will break the gate and you can get into the tunnel ahead. After getting past the tunnel take left and discover the fate of R2-D2 in the Jabba’s Palace.

After completing the Level Challenge, operate the R2-D2 computer using a Droid and after opening the gates, pull the indicated ever to get the second Minikit.

A Plan to Save Han Minikit #3

After collecting the second Minikit, come out and complete the picture by lifting three different pieces of pictures in the room. Completing the picture will give you the third Minikit.

A Plan to Save Han Minikit #4

From the picture turn back and take the first left. Move to the first right and then to the immediate left. Grenade the silver brick at the end of the tunnel to get the Minikit.

A Plan to Save Han Minikit #5

After collecting the Minikit, head back through the same route you came from unless you see a box lying in front of a door. Destroy the box to generate the two-lever entrance of the tunnel. Pull both of the levers to open the gate. Follow the tunnel to the end and use the battery of the other switch to get the Minikit.