Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga All Pasaana Side Missions Guide

The desert planet of Pasaana in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is not as deserted as one would expect it to be. The planet hosts the Festival of the Ancestors, and this provides you access to many activities and side quests. This guide will help you complete all the side missions on Pasaana in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

How to Complete all Pasaana Side Missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Before we start, we need to address that Pasaana is divided into different parts. There is the Pasaana Space, Pasaana Forbidden Valley and Pasaana Plains. The side quests will take you all across these areas, allowing you to explore Pasaana completely.

Them’s Kitin’ Words!

The first side mission for Pasaana is found in the Forbidden Valley. You need to go to the southern section of the festival. Here, you can find a child dressed in pink, called the Kite Kid. Here, you can talk to the kid to start the mission.

Requirements: You need to Travel to Pasaana Forbidden valley to start the mission. You must have completed the “Pasaana Pantomime” in Forbidden Valley, and “They Fly now!” in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Rewards: For completing Them’s Kitin’ Words! Is Nambi Ghima.

Pasaana Party Pooper

The second side mission is in Passana Space. To activate the mission, you need to talk to the Dismayed Dancer, through a protocol droid.

Requirement: You need to travel to the Forbidden Valley to start the mission. You need to have completed “Speedy Sweets” in Pasaana Forbidden Valley and “They Fly Now!” in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Rewards: For completing Pasaana Party Pooper is a Kyber Brick.

Don’t Tread on Me

The third side mission is in Pasaana Plains. The side mission requires you to talk to Kalo’ne and help her protect Treadable from the First Order.

Requirement: You need to have completed “They Fly Now!” in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Rewards: For completing Don’t Tread on Me, you get Sith Jet Trooper.

Sifting on Pasaana Nights

The fourth mission takes place in Pasaana Plains. To start the mission, you need to speak to the Pasaana Farmer in Pasaana Plains and you need to help him catch the culprits who destroyed his sifters.

Requirement: You need to have visited the Tuanul Village in Jakku, Pasaana Forbidden Valley, Jundland Wastes in Tatooine and Mos Eisley in Tatooine. You also need to have completed “They Fly Now!’ in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Rewards: For completing Sifting on Pasaana Nights, you get Stormtrooper First Order Driver.

Doom and Boom

The fifth mission takes place in Pasaana Space. In Pasaana Space, you need to fly around and search for the Doomslayer Droid to start the mission.

Requirement: You need to travel to Pasaana Space for the mission.

Reward: For completing Doom and Boom, you get First Order Stromtrooper.