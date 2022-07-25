Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga All D’Qar Side Missions Guide

D’Qar houses the headquarter of the Rebel Army that was seen in The Force Awakens. The base is run by Kaydel Connix now in Lego Skywalker Saga, instead of Leia Organa as seen in the movie. A planet housing a rebel army base s sure to have some wild adventures. This guide will help you find all the side missions on D’Qar in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

How to Complete All D’Qar Side Missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Attackodana

The first side mission is found in the center of the Resistance Base. You are requested by R2-KT to go and save a soldier pinned down in Maz’s Castle by Stormtroopers. You will help the rebel fend off against waves of stormtroopers and then get him back to R2-KT to complete the mission.

Requirements: You need to have completed “Episode VII – The Force Awakens”, and you need to travel to the Resistance Base on D’Qar and Maz’s Castle on Takodana.

Rewards: For completing Attackodana, you get R2-KT.

Not the Sharpest Tool in the Box

The second mission is found in the North West Resistance Base. For this mission, you need to locate a missing miner locked in a bunker. Your quest marker is huge for searching the bunker, but you can talk to one of the rebels as she knows the exact location and she will point you in the exact direction of the bunker.

Get to the bunker, and open the door. Inside, the miner s lurking in the back, still hiding. You can see the quest marker on his head and follow it to get to the poor man.

Requirements: You need to have completed “Episode VII – The Force Awakens” and “Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” and travel to D’Qar Resistance Base.

Reward: For completing Not the Sharpest Tool in the Box, you get R2-Q5.

Resistance Riddles

The third side mission is found in the Command Center. Kaydel Connix has lost her star map, and you need to help her find it by following the clues to get the map back.

The first clue is found at the base of the large signal dish in the middle of the base. It takes you to a large log, where you get the second clue after defeating a few enemies. This clue takes you to the infirmary, where you get the last clue. This leads you to the bunker that you visited in the last side mission. enter the bunker and break everything until you finally find the map

Requirements: You need to travel to D’Qar Resistance Base.

Rewards: For completing Resistance Riddles, you get Kaydel Connix.