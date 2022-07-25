Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga All Cantonica Side Missions Guide

Cantonica in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga consists of three areas. You have to complete all the side missions of Cantonica to receive the rewards. In this guide, we have explained everything that will help you complete all the side missions in Cantonica in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

How To Complete All Cantonica Side Missions In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Here you will find details of all Cantonica side missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and how to complete them.

Gonk And Circumstance

As you travel through Canto Bight, you may encounter Sir Gonkington III. He requires assistance in his attempts to break out the expert Code Breaker. In order to accomplish this objective, you will have to follow Sir Gonkington and dispatch any goons you encounter.

The thugs will attack you in three waves. The Expert Codebreaker will be released from the stables once you have defeated all of them. You will receive the Codebreaker as a reward.

Unlock Requirements: Travel to Cantonica – Canto Bight



Rewards: Master Codebreaker

Silencing Snootles

To the right of the casino entrance in the northernmost section of the Canto Bight map is Mama The Hutt. It is important that you locate Sy Snootles, who is believed to have insulted Mama The Hutt. After finding them successfully, you will be rewarded with Mama The Hutt.

Unlock Requirements

Travel to Cantonica – Canto Bight

Travel to Coruscant – Uscru District

Character Requirements: A Bounty Hunter

Rewards: Mama The Hutt

Ubbla The Weather

You should go all the way back in Canto Bight casino. Ubbla Mollbro is located in the northeast corner. A cough has afflicted her, and she needs you to visit the Ewok Village on Endor to obtain a specific treatment. Once you have found a cure for her disease, you will be rewarded with Ubbla Mollbro.

Unlock Requirements

Complete “Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”

Travel to Endor – Ewok Village

Rewards: Kyber Brick, Ubbla Mollbro