How to Get Wolf Armor in Skyrim

Wolf Armor is a variation of Steel Armor that you find or buy in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It is four pieces heavy armor set that you can’t craft using the Dragonborn. If you plan on acquiring this armor set but don’t know how to do so, then you have arrived at the right place.

We have prepared this guide to give you complete details on how to get the Wolf Armor set in Elder Scroll V: Skyrim.

Where is the Wolf armor located in Skyrim?

Wolf Armor is a four-piece armor set with Helmet, Gauntlet, Boot, and Chest Piece. There is no fixed place to find this armor set in Skyrim.

To buy it, you first have to complete the Proving Honor quest. Once that quest is completed, you can head to the Eorlund Gray-Mane in Whiterun to buy this armor set by spending Gold.

The base value of the full Wolf Armor set is 202 Gold. However, it is not a fixed value and varies with the armor level as you can upgrade it.

You can upgrade it using the Steel Ingots at the Workbench. The Steel Smithing perk will help you significantly improve this armor stats.

You can find some armor set pieces like armor and boots during the Companions questline. Senior members of The Companions wear these pieces.

The only way to get them is by looting them from the corpse of the senior members or taking them out yourself.

The two Companion members who wear this armor are Vikas and Skior. During The Silver Hand Companions quest, Skior will die, and you can collect the Wolf Armor pieces from its corpse.

Stats

Below you will find the base stats of all the Wolf Armor Set pieces in Skyrim.

Armor Piece Armor Weight Value Wolf Armor 31 20 55 Wolf Helmet 17 4 125 Wolf Boots 12 4 11 Wolf Gauntlets 12 4 11

Wolf Armor spawn commands

You can also spawn the wolf armor set in Skyrim by using the console commands given below.

To spawn Wolf Armor in-game, you can use the following console command.

player.AddItem 000CAE15

You can use the following command to spawn and place Wolf Armor pieces in front of your character.

player.PlaceAtMe 000CAE15