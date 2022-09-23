How to Get Vampire Royal Armor in Skyrim

Vampire Royal Armor is a light armor in Skyrim DLC. Despite being light, this armor is very useful in the game. Vampire Royal armor is very easy to find as well. This guide has covered all the details which will help you find and craft the Vampire Royal Armor in Skyrim.

Where is the Vampire Royal Armor located in Skyrim?

It is very easy to locate Vampire Royal Armor in Skyrim. This Armor is found in multiple locations in the game.

You can find Vampire Royal Armor in Castle Volkihar during the Chasing Echoes quest. For this, first head to this castle. Once you’ve reached the castle, look for a coffin.

When you find a coffin, there will be a shelf near the coffin. You can find the Vampire Royal Armor on this Shelf. During this quest, the armor might disappear from time to time but don’t worry, they respawn quickly as well.

Another way to find the Vampire Royal Armor is during the Kindred Judgment Quest. After killing Harkon during this quest, you can collect the armor from his body.

Lastly, you can also find this armor in the Bloodchill Cavern. Just head to this location and you can spot the Vampire Royal Armor easily.

Stats

You will find different versions of the Vampire Royal Armor, stats of each are mentioned below:

Armor Weight Value Vampire Armor 5 175 Vampire Armor of Destruction 5 225 Vampire Armor of Peerless Conjuration 5 375 Vampire Gauntlets 1.5 25 Vampire Boots 2 25 Vampire Royal Armor 9 655

Smithing requirements

You can craft this armor like other armor in Skyrim at the forge. You will need the Arcane Blacksmith Perk and leather to craft the Vampire Royal Armor.