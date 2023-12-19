Skyrim “Under New Management” Quest Guide

Under New Management is a quest for the Thieves Guild in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This is the final quest, where the player is given the title of Guild Master along with rewards like an armor set and a key. The quest itself is not easy to unlock as it has some prerequisites. To be able to start this quest, players must first complete a series of quests given by Delvin Mallory, a member of the Thieves Guild and a Breton thief. In this guide, we will discuss how players can unlock the “Under New Management” quest in Skyrim and how they can complete it.

How to unlock Under New Management Quest in Skyrim

Under New Management is the final quest of the Thieves Guild. To unlock this quest, players must first complete the 5 pre-requisite Thieves Guild quests. 4 of these are given by Delvin Mallory, and 1 is given by Karliah, a Dark Elf and member of the Nightingale. The quest from Karliah becomes available after completing other quests for the Nightingale. The other 4 Thieves Guild quests, which are to be given by Delvin, are unlocked after doing 5 small jobs each in the different major cities in Skyrim. The cities are Whiterun, Windhelm, Markarth, and Solitude.

The small jobs can be acquired from either Delvin or Vex. These jobs are some items that are demanded by Delvin or Vex, and players must bring the items to them. Completing 5 in each of the above-mentioned cities will unlock the pre-requisite Thieves Guild quests to unlock “Under New Management.” The pre-requisite Thieves Guild quests from each city and the prerequisite Nightingale quest from Karliah are:

Limitation Amnesty for Whiterun (Delvin Mallory)

Silver Lining for Markarth (Delvin Mallory)

Summerest Shadows for Windhelm (Delvin Mallory)

The Dainty Sload for Solitude (Delvin Mallory)

Darkness Returns from Karliah

After completing these 5 quests, the final Thieves Guild quest to take control of the guild and become the Guild Master Under New Management is unlocked.

You can also start this quest by typing in the console command setstage TGLeadership 10.

Complete Under New Management Quest and Become the Guild Master

Once all the pre-requisite quests are completed and the Under New Management quest has begun, players must talk to Brynjolf to become Guild Master.

Head over to Cistern, which is more crowded than usual, and find Brynjolf in a room full of chests. That is his usual spot, but if he is not in the room, then he is probably wandering around Cistern. Sometimes, players are unable to find Brynjolf in Cistern, and that is because players have yet to return the Skeleton Key to the Twilight Spectre.

Talk to Brynjolf, who will tell you to go to the center of the Cistern, where the ceremony will begin. Once you reach the center room, you will find Vex, Delvin, and Karliah waiting. Join them, and later, Brynjolf joins the circle and declares you the new Guild Master after asking the other members standing around you if there is any objection.

Rewards for completing Under New Management Quest

For the completion of the Under New Management quest, players are rewarded with The Amulet of Articulation and a Key to the Guild’s Tribute Chest by Brynjolf. He then tells you to collect the Guild Master’s Armor Set from Tonilia. Players also receive the achievement of ‘One with the Shadows.’