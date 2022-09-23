How to Get Thieves Guild Armor in Skyrim

Thieves Guild Armor is an amazing lightweight armor designed for thieves in Skyrim. It is a leather armor that offers more defense than Elven armor.
You can get this Thieves Guild armor set after completing 2 non-combat quests in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and in this guide, we will tell you how you can do that.
Where is the Thieves Guild Armor Located in Skyrim
All the places from where you can find the Thieves guild Armor set are given below.
From Tonilia in Riften
To get the Thieves Guild Armor, the first person you can go to is Tonilia. She is a member of Thieves Guild in Riften, who will give you the Guild armor once you have started the “Loud and Clear” quest.
Go and talk to her after completing the initial requirements, and she will give you the complete Thieves Guild Armor set in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
From Ragged Flagon – Cistern
It is the Thieves Guild headquarters where you can find many members of the Guild, including the Brynjolf, during the quest line.
Once here, you can find a complete set of Thieves Guild Armor in the Training Room area on tables and cupboards. If you look around the beds, you can find a hood, gloves, and a pair of boots.
After completing the “Under New Management” quest, you will also get a Guild Master’s Armor. This armor set will have to improve stats for every armor piece.
Using Console Command
If you are a PC user, you can receive the armor piece by entering the following command.
player.additem <itemid> <amount>
The item ID is different for each armor piece which you can see below.
|Armor Piece
|Item ID
|Thieves Guild Armor
|000D3AC3
|Thieves Guild Boots
|000D3AC2
|Thieves Guild Gloves
|000D3AC4
|Thieves Guild Hood
|000D3AC5
Stats
The base stats of the Thieves Guild Armor sets are given below.
|Armor Piece
|Armor
|Weight
|Value
|Thieves Guild Armor
|29
|7
|665
|Thieves Guild Gloves
|9
|1
|222
|Thieves Guild Boots
|9
|1.5
|241
|Thieves Guild Hood
|13
|1.5
|551
Upgrading the armor
To get the opportunity to upgrade one piece of this armor, you can complete the “Scoundrel’s Folly” quest without taking out the Gulum-Ei.