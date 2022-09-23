How to Get Thieves Guild Armor in Skyrim

Thieves Guild Armor is an amazing lightweight armor designed for thieves in Skyrim. It is a leather armor that offers more defense than Elven armor.

You can get this Thieves Guild armor set after completing 2 non-combat quests in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and in this guide, we will tell you how you can do that.

Where is the Thieves Guild Armor Located in Skyrim

All the places from where you can find the Thieves guild Armor set are given below.

From Tonilia in Riften

To get the Thieves Guild Armor, the first person you can go to is Tonilia. She is a member of Thieves Guild in Riften, who will give you the Guild armor once you have started the “Loud and Clear” quest.

Go and talk to her after completing the initial requirements, and she will give you the complete Thieves Guild Armor set in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

From Ragged Flagon – Cistern

It is the Thieves Guild headquarters where you can find many members of the Guild, including the Brynjolf, during the quest line.

Once here, you can find a complete set of Thieves Guild Armor in the Training Room area on tables and cupboards. If you look around the beds, you can find a hood, gloves, and a pair of boots.

After completing the “Under New Management” quest, you will also get a Guild Master’s Armor. This armor set will have to improve stats for every armor piece.

Using Console Command

If you are a PC user, you can receive the armor piece by entering the following command.

player.additem <itemid> <amount>

The item ID is different for each armor piece which you can see below.

Armor Piece Item ID Thieves Guild Armor 000D3AC3 Thieves Guild Boots 000D3AC2 Thieves Guild Gloves 000D3AC4 Thieves Guild Hood 000D3AC5

Stats

The base stats of the Thieves Guild Armor sets are given below.

Armor Piece Armor Weight Value Thieves Guild Armor 29 7 665 Thieves Guild Gloves 9 1 222 Thieves Guild Boots 9 1.5 241 Thieves Guild Hood 13 1.5 551

Upgrading the armor

To get the opportunity to upgrade one piece of this armor, you can complete the “Scoundrel’s Folly” quest without taking out the Gulum-Ei.