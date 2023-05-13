There are 24 unique (Unusual Stones) scattered throughout the map of Skyrim. If you show one of these stones to Vex (She can be found in Thieves Guild in HQ), she will tell you about other details about the stones. If you manage to gather all 24 of them and show them to the lady, you can earn yourself a reward! This Skyrim Stones of Barenziah Locations guide will provide you with all the critical information to find these unique stones.

For more help on Skyrim, read our Unique Armor, Unique Weapons, and Rare Items Guide.

Skyrim Stones of Barenziah Locations

The following guide will help your cause to collect all the stones but before you start to find Stones of Barenziah, make sure that you have completed these tasks to unveil the locked areas:

Access to Thalmar Embassy (during the main quest)

Initiate the Dark brotherhood quest series

Ownership of Proudspire Manor in Solitude which requires 25,000 gold

Access to the Arch-Mage’s Quarters which can be achieved by starting the “College of Winterhold” quest series.

Eastmarch

#1

In Windhelm, look for a stone in Wuunferth’s the Unliving’s quarters, in the Palace of Kings. You find the room by going upstairs and taking the first door to the left that leads to a hallway. Follow the hall to the end and you will find the stone on top of a table in the room

#2

There is another stone in Windhelm. You will find it in the “House of Clan Shatter-Shield. Head upstairs and enter the first bedroom on the left. You will find the stone on a bookshelf.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

#3

One stone is in Stony Creek Cave, which is south of the Eastern March Imperial Camp. The stone is on the table in the bandit wizard’s cavern.

#4

You’ll find this stone in the Ansilvund Burial Chambers, which are north of Riften. It is lying on top of a table in the back of the last room. It is by the Ghostblade and Fjori’s ghost.

Falkreath

#1

In Sunderstone Gorge ( north of Moss Mother Cavern), search for the stone on the table with two bodies. It is on the altar in front of the Word Wall.

#2

Head to Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary and get the stone from Astrid’s room during the quest “With Friends Like These…” or “Destroy the Dark Brotherhood!”

#3

In Pinewatch, in the underground bandit hideout, there is a house west of Helgen. You will find the stone behind the locked room in the storeroom just before the boss.

Haafingar

#1

In Solitude, the stone is in Jarl’s room in Blue Palace.

#2

You must own Proudspire Manor (Solitude) and become Thane of Haafingar to get this stone. You will find the stone on top of some drawers in the upstairs master bedroom. You can get the stone for 25,000 gold.

#3

There is a ship (Dainty Sload) to the southwest direction of Solitude Lighthouse. You can find the stone of Barenziah here. Head to the bottom level via the stairs and then take the next bunch of stairs up to a room where you will find the stone on a table.

#4

You will find this stone in the Reeking Cave. It is located in the alcove that has the conjurer’s corpse by the road entrance.

Hjaalmarch

#1

In Rannveig’s Fast (northeast of Rorikstead), the place where you fall down the trapdoor and drop near a chest and the Dragon Word wall.

The Reach

#1

When you go to Dead Crone Rock, you will find it placed on makeshift altar in front of the Word Wall at the top of the final tower.

#2

Head to Markarath and then to the treasury house. The stone can be found in Thonar’s bedroom.

#3

Head to Underston keep in Markarth; you can find it in Dwerner museum. It is behind a locked gate on the left side of the museum on a table in the right-hand corner.

The Rift

#1

Head to Mistveil Keep and visit the Jarl’s room to find the stone on top of a table to the left of the bed.

#2

There is a stone in Black-Briar Lodge (northeast to Riften). Head to the second-floor master bedroom and you will find it on the left end table.

Whiterun

#1

Head to the Hall of Dead Catacombs. You can find the stone of Barenziah if you go left down the ramp in the first room.

#2

The stone is in the Jarl’s quarters at Dragonsearch. You will find it on the end table to the right of the bed.

#3

Go to Jorrvaskr and you will find the stone in Kodlak’s room.

#4

Head to Fellglow Keep. You can get there by exploring the northeast section of Whiterun (move up the stairs and then take a right). The stone is lying on top of a counter in the workshop that is between the arcane enchanter and alchemy lab.

Winterhold

#1

Head to College of Winterhold and look for the stone in Arch Mage’s quarters. It is on a shelf to the left of the bed. You can access it during “Under Saarthal”.

#2

In between Dawnstar and Winterhold is Hob’s Fall Cave on the northern coast. Explore the area to find the stone of Barenziah on top of a shelf.

#3

In Yngvild, head northeast of Dawnstar (on the island), you will find a stone on a desk in the last room, next to the final journal of Arondil.

If you are having trouble finding any of these stones, let us know and we try to sort out the problem. Also if you have any other info about the locations, don’t hesitate to comment!