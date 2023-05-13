There are many ways in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim for players to get their hands on Ores which can be used for smithing and other stuff and mining them is one of them and this Skyrim Mining Ore Locations Guide guide will help you with how to mine in Skyrim and all the Ore Locations in Skyrim.

Mining is probably the most important mean of gathering raw materials in Skyrim. These raw materials can then be used for crafting/creating weapons, armor and jewelry. The axe icons on your mini-map show the locations of the mine ores. Though, there are some huge mining resource sites that you may have to discover first.

Mining these ores will keep your stock of raw materials high and may reward you with gems for your efforts. Another important aspect of mining locations is, they are never completely depleted, just visit them after 7 days, and they will be ready to get mined.

Skyrim Mining Ore Locations

There are a ton of locations in Skyrim where players can get their hands on Ore or mine the ore. Mining locations are usually found in caves and ruins and this Skyrim Mining guide will help you with all the Ore locations in Skyrim which can be mined and how to mine.

If you can’t find raw material ores to mine in Skyrim, follow the locations specified below and you should have abundant resources.

Corundum

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

There is a mine at Darkwater Crossing that is located in the marshes south of Windhelm. This mine is known as the Goldenrock Mine

Blackreach has lots of Corundum veins.

Lakeview Manor, found North of Pinewatch. It is the land you purchase from Jarl of Falkreath in Hearthfire.

Halted Stream Camp; found East of Silent Moons Camp, and North-West of the Whitewatch Tower.

Halted Stream Camp located North-West of Whitewatch Tower.

Iron is also found in Eldergream Sanctuary which is located South-West of Windhelm.

In the Broken Oar Grotto located North of Solitude.

Dead Drop Falls found by passing through the Fort Dawnguard.

Dwemer

Southwest from the Dawnstar, Mzinchaleft.

Southeast from Windhelm, next to the western base of the mountain. Mzulft.

Ebony

It is located at the Glombound mine which is at the south-east of Windhelm. The mine is guarded and you can gain entry by doing the quest given by the gate-keeper or just break-in.

Redbelly Mine; found North-West of Riften in Shor’s Stone.

Raven Rock Mine; located in the North of Raven Rock.

Narzulbur; the Orc Stronghole, right next to Gloombound Mine., South-East of Windhelm.

Throat of the World, accessible via the courtyard of High Hrothgar.

Northwind Mine in The Rift, located in the North-West of Riften. The entrance can be found East of Mistwatch and North-West of Shor’s Stone.

Gold

The gold is located at the Kolskeggr mine, its probably the best mine for gold, it is a great mine with a decent amount of Gold, and can be used for several Gold runs should you find yourself running short.

Forelhost; lying in the South-East of Riften. The resting place for dragon priest Rahgot.

Saarthal; a Nordic Tomb found South-West of the College of Winterhold, also the final resting place of Jyrik Gauldurson.

Bthardamz; can be accessed once you complete “The Only Cure” quest. The ruins are found West of the Shrine to Peryite.

Ysgramor’s Tomb found North-West of Winterhold, accessible after The Companions quest “Glory of the Dead”. Situated North-West of Winterhold.

Bloated Man’s Grotto is a cave situated North of Half-Moon Mill and South of Sleeping Tree Camp.

Lost Prospect Mine; situated East of The Rift.

Iron

Iron is located at the Whistling Mine, its located at the south-east side of winter hold. This mine doesn’t have a lot of iron, merely two veins from the top.

East of Morthal, stone hills has around 15 öre but its very easy to mine from here.

Left-Hand Mine, is located to the south-eastern side of Markarth. The mine is very big and easy to fine, but has a limited supply.

Southwest of Riverwood is the Embershard Mine which is guarded by bandits.

Iron Ore is also found in Kynesgrove, located in Eastmarch.

Found in Shor’s Stone; a small village in Eastern Skyrim near Velothi Mountains.

Ysgramor’s Tomb found North-West of Winterhold, accessible after The Companions quest “Glory of the Dead”. Situated North-West of Winterhold.

Saarthal; a Nordic Tomb found South-West of the College of Winterhold, also the final resting place of Jyrik Gauldurson.

Lakeview Manor, found North of Pinewatch. It is the land you purchase from Jarl of Falkreath in Hearthfire.

Ansilvund; located North-East of Shor’s Stone and East of Cragslane Cavern in the Rift. Ansilvund is a large Nordic Tomb with a lot of traps; so be careful of those.

Halted Stream Camp; found East of Silent Moons Camp, and North-West of the Whitewatch Tower.

Gloombound Mine; located South-East of Windhelm near Nzrulbur.

Half-Moon mill, found West of Lake Ilinalta, North of Falkreath.

Malachite

Found in various caves throughout the game; along with loot from killing roaming bandits scattered throughout the world of Skyrim.

Kynesgrove, a small mining settlement located in Eastmarch contains Malachite ore.

Labyrinthian, located South-East of Morthal, and North-East of Drelas’ Cottage. You will be accessing it during the quest “The Staff of Magnus”.

Found in Dimhollow Crypt located North of The Lord Stone and North-East of the Shrine of Mehrunes Dagon.

Ruunvald Excavation; found South-East of Tolvald’s Cave and East of Shor’s Watchtower.

Moonstone

The Soljund’s sinkhole has it, it is at the eastern side of Markarth. A guy will try to stop you explaining a problem. Don’t worry and take care of it as the dragurs are not very hard. Few of the stones are at the end of the Dungeon.

The cave at the south-east of Windhelm which is known as Stony Creek Cave has two veins at the very back.

You will also run into Moonstone spawning randomly on various mountain peaks.

Mzulft, the Dwemer Ruin located in the West of the mountains of Eastmarch; which are located South-East of Windhelm, North of Cragslane Cavern.

Nightcaller Temple found East of Dawnstar. You can see the fort on the Mountain-Top overlooking Dawnstar.

Tolvald’s Cave, found South-East of Ansilvund and East of Shor’s Watchtower.

Found in Darkfall Cave which is situated North of Markarth in The Reach.

Located in Nchuand-Zel underneath the city of Markarth. Go through the Understone Keep and the Nchuand-Zel Excavation Site to gain access to the ruins.

Orichalum

If you follow the river west out of Markarth or go to the South of Gjukars Monument then you’ll find the Bileguch Mine. It is guarded by bandits.

Volskygge; a Nordic Tomb found in Haafingar. North-Western part of the world map.

Gloombound Mine; located South-East of Windhelm near Nzrulbur.

Frostmere Crypt; another Nordic Tomb found South-West of Dawnstar, near the Shrine of Mehrunes Dagon, south from Mzinchaleft.

South-West of the Rift, Froki’s Shack. You will find the Orichalcum Ore Vein a few ledges down from the shack.

Narzulbur; East part of the map, this is an Orc Stronghold found next to the Gloombound Mine.

Bonestrewn Crest; located on top of the mountain, south of Witchmist Grove.

Quicksilver

The west side of the main city has a quicksilver mine, just next to the docked ship. (Dawnstar)

An ancient Nordic Tomb Forelhost found South-East of Riften, contains the Quicksilver you need. It is also the resting place of Rahgot (The Dragon Priest).

Bthardamz; can be accessed once you complete “The Only Cure” quest. The ruins are found West of the Shrine to Peryite.

Tolvald’s Cave; located South-East of Ansilvund and East of Shor’s Watchtower.

Druadach Redoubt is a Forsworn camp in The Reach. It is located in the Druadach Mountains.

Lost Echo Cave; located in Haafingar Hold, West of Solitude and South of Steepfall Burrow.

Blind Cliff Cave found East of the Lover Stone and North-East of Markarth.

Silver

Cidhna Mine has around 4-5 nodes. (You see it in the No one escapes Cidhna Mine quest)

Another way to get silver is to simply kill the members of Silver Hand faction.

Lakeview Manor, found North of Pinewatch. It is the land you purchase from Jarl of Falkreath in Hearthfire.

Sunderstone Gorge; found North of Moss Mother Cavern and South of Gjukar’s Monument.

Saarthal; a Nordic Tomb found South-West of the College of Winterhold, also the final resting place of Jyrik Gauldurson.

Another ancient Nordic tomb; Frostmere Crypt contains Silver, found south of Mzinchaleft and West of Hall of the Vigilant.

Tolvald’s Cave which is inhabited by Falmer; found South-East of Ansilvund and East of Shor’s Watchtower.

The Darkwater Pass; located East of High Hrothgar and North-West of Snapleg Cave.

Hillgrund’s Tomb found South-East of Valtheim Towers in the East of Whiterun Hold

That is all for our Skyrim Mining Ore Locations Guide with tips on how to mine and all mOre location in the game.