Skyrim Imperial Armor Location Guide

Imperial Armor is one of the Craftable Armor in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It is worn by soldiers from the Imperial Legion. If we compared the strength of Imperial Armor to the other armor, it is one of the most fragile ones on the list.

There are a total of three types of Imperial Armor named Imperial Helmet, Imperial Officer’s Helmet, and the Closed Imperial Helmet. Read this guide to learn about all the locations you need to visit to find the Imperial Armor in Skyrim.

Where is the Imperial Armor located in Skyrim?

Skyrim has the first quest named Unbound. When you are doing this quest, you will face imperial soldiers that will drop the Imperial Armor without the helmet.

The first imperial armor that you are going to get is from the Imperial Captain. You can easily find her by following the Ralof as she is overseeing his execution that day. Once you defeat Imperial Captain, you will get Imperial Armor without the helmet.

The second location for Imperial Armor is in the Dawnstar. Inside the city, you need to find Horik Halfhand. You can find him inside the White Hall. This can only be possible after you complete all the requirements of the Imperial Quest line.

Once you have found him, you must defeat him to get the Imperial Armor. He will drop all the armor except the Helmet. The third location for the Imperial Armor can be found inside the Alftand.

Inside Alftand, you will find Sulia Trebatius that will drop the Imperial Armor after he is defeated. He will not drop the Imperial Helmet. It can be found additional by going to the torture chamber of the castle.

Get the full set

You can also get the full set of Imperial Armor after joining the Imperial legion. Ask Beirand for the heavy armor after joining the legion to get the armor. There are many imperial soldiers found while doing the quest “Liberation of Skyrim” and “Reunification of Skyrim.

These soldiers will drop individual pieces of Imperial Armor. You just need to find the dead soldiers laying around near the forts while doing the quests. The next Imperial Armor can be found inside the Haarfinger located on the far east coast.

Outside Castle Dour, you will find the Haafingar Guard that guards the castle. These guards will drop Imperial Armor once killed. You can also find Imperial Armor in Fort Frostmoth and New New Gnisis Clubhouse.

If you head over to the Kilkreath Ruins, you will find the Closed Helmet variant of the Imperial Armor. There is a dead body of imperial solder that will drop the Imperial Armor. You can also find this variant in the Shrine to Talos and East Empire Company Warehouse.

Stats

Regular Imperial armor

Pieces Armor Encumbrance Gold Imperial Armor 25 35 100 Imperial Boots 10 8 20 Imperial Braces 10 4 15 Imperial Helmet 15 5 50 Imperial Shield 20 12 50

Closed Helmet Imperial armor

Pieces Armor Encumbrance Gold Imperial Armor 25 35 100 Imperial Boots 10 8 20 Imperial Braces 10 4 15 Imperial Helmet 18 5 30 Imperial Shield 20 12 50

Officer Helmet Imperial armor

Pieces Armor Encumbrance Gold Imperial Armor 25 35 100 Imperial Boots 10 8 20 Imperial Braces 10 4 15 Imperial Helmet 17 4 30 Imperial Shield 20 12 50

Smithing requirements

Just like any other armor, you can also craft Imperial Armor in the Blacksmith’s Forge. You will need a Smithing level of 20 as well as a perk called Steel Smithing to craft. When all the smithing requirements are complete, you will need the following items to craft Imperial Armor:

Leather Strips

Leather

Steel Ingot

At the workbench, the armor crafted at the forge can also be upgraded with the help of Steel Ingot. The Steel Smithing perk will also double the upgrade if used.