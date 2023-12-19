How To Install Immersive Armors Mod In Skyrim

Among thousands of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mods, Immersive Armors is one of the most popular ones.

Created by several modders, the Immersive Armors mod gives a new look to players’ armor choices. This mod consists of various new armor sets that the players can choose from in the game. Not only armor, but some sets also come with shields. This mod consists of both Light and Heavy Armor and some sets with 0 armor rating that are just for aesthetics.

This short guide will tell you how to install this mod for Skyrim. Sadly, the mod is only available for PC, as the modders apparently didn’t allow it to be ported to Xbox and PlayStation.

Steps to Download and Install Immersive Armors Mod in Skyrim

Downloading and Installing a mod to use in Skyrim is easy. Here is a step-by-step guide to get you through the downloading and installing process:

Save the game for good measure. Then, close the game.

Have the following applications downloaded beforehand for the smooth running of the mod: Nexus Mod Manager, Immersive Armor, Reproccer, and Reproccer Patches

Download the Nexus Mod Manager (NMM) from the Nexus Mods website. It is a loader that will configure your mod files to run smoothly with the game.

Allow the NMM to make changes for future mods.

In the NMM, files can be seen with a tick or cross before their names. They indicate whether a file is installed or not on your computer. If the file is not installed, simply click on the file name and then press the download button (Second puzzle piece icon on the top left) and it will be installed at the appropriate place.

Download the Immersive Armor (IA) mod files from the link above. Be sure to read the Readme file as well.

After that, download the Reproccer and Reproccer Patches in the same manner. Skyrim Reproccer embeds the mods into the game and makes the changes. Reproccer Patches modifies the mods once new patches are released. So players do not have to worry about finding the latest patch and replacing the old ones.

Now use NMM to install the downloaded files (Immersive Armor, Reporoccer, and Reproccer patches).

Upon complete installation, the Reproccer will open a checklist to ask which specific files of the mods to use in the game from the ones installed in your computer.

Select the mods you wish to play with and press next until the Finish button appears. Press Finish to finish the modding.

The console will ask for overwrite confirmation, to which you will press ‘Yes to all’.

Once the patches are fully installed, go to the main Skyrim Files, then to Data, and find the ‘Reproc Patch’ folder. Open it and run the executable file. Once it opens, press the patch button.

After that, the mods should be added to the plugins section of the NMM.

Now your mods have been applied.

Run the game. You will have the Immersive Armors available.

List of All Contents in Immersive Armor Mods

Now, if you are wondering about the contents of this mod, you should browse through the following list. There are a lot of images of the contents of this mod on Nexus Mods, so you can check those as well. I am sure that you will find something that suits your requirements and taste.

Armor Sets

Akaviri Samurai Armor

Alduin Scale Armor

Apotheus Armor

Barbarian Armor

Barbarian Hero Armor

Boiled Chitin Armor

Bosmer Armor

Bosmer Engraved Armor

Bosmer Reinforced Armor

Crimson Archer

Daedric Lord Armor

Dragon Knight Armor

Dragonbone Ebonsteel Armor

Dragonhide Robes

Dwarven Mage Armor

Ebony Mage Armor

Einherjar Brigandine Armor

Einherjar Plate Armor

Falkreath Armor

Glacial Crystal Armor

Hedge Knight Armor

Heroic Imperial Armor

Heroic Stormcloak Armor

Hunter Armor

Imperial Knight Armor

Mercenary Armor

Nord Mail Heavy

Nord Mail Light

Paladin Armor

Primitive Nord Armor

Ranger Armor

Redguard Knight Armor

Ringmail Armor

Ritual Armor of Boethiah

Seadog Armor

Shaman Robes

Snow Bear Armor

Spellbinder Armor

Stormlord Armor

Tribunal Robes

Trollsbane Heavy Armor

Trollsbane Light Armor

Vagabond Armor

Vanguard Armor

Vvardenfell Glass Armor

Warchief Armor

Wild Hunt Heavy Armor

Wild Hunt Light

Witchplate

Shields

Heavy Skyforge Shield

Light Skyforge Shield

Nordic Dwemer Shield

Nordic Ebony Light Shield

Nordic Ebony Shield

Nordic Moonstone Shield

Nordic Orichalcum Light Shield

Nordic Orichalcum Shield

Wolf Shield

Light-Painted Body Shield

Light-Painted Kite Shield

Light-Painted Round Shield

Light Spiked Body Shield

Light Spiked Kite Shield

Light Spiked Round Shield

Light Splinted Body Shield

Light Splinted Kite Shield

Light Splinted Round Shield

Painted Hide Shield

Heavy-Painted Body Shield

Heavy-Painted Kite Shield

Heavy-Painted Round Shield

Heavy Spiked Body Shield

Heavy Spiked Kite Shield

Heavy Spiked Round Shield

Heavy Splinted Body Shield

Heavy Splinted Kite Shield

Heavy Splinted Round Shield

Painted Iron Shield

Painted Spiked Targe

Bucklers

Buckler of Ysgramor

Daedric Buckler

Dragonhide Buckler

Dwarven Buckler

Ebony Buckler

Glass Buckler

Hide Buckler

Imperial Buckler

Iron Buckler

Orcish Buckler

Sithis Buckler

Steel Buckler

Winterhold Battlemage Buckler