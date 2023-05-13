

You can ride a horse to increase your movement speed and save some time while traveling in Skyrim. This guide will teach you how to get a horse in Skyrim as your personal ride.

How to Get a Horse in Skyrim

Legal Way – You may find a couple of wild horses throughout Skyrim, but they are available at the city stables. Each MAJOR city has a stable which will sell you a horse for 1000 gold coins. You can simply go to the seller, pay him, and he will direct you to the horse.

All types of horses except Shadowmere, Arvak and Frost can be purchased.

After you’ve bought a horse, it can be identified by the Player’s House label on the HUD. Multiple horses of the same type, or of different types can be owned by the player.

The one that is last ridden continues accompanying the Dragonborn. The other horses are returned to the stable where they were originally purchased.

Types of Horses and Where/How to Get Them:

Type Name of Hold Location Price Black Whiterun Whiterun Stables 1000 Bay Eastmarch Windhelm Stables 1000 Dapple Grey The Rift Riften Stables 1000 Piebald The Reach Markarth Stables 1000 Palomino Haafingar Katla’s Farm 1000 Frost The Rift Quest: Promises to Keep – Shadowmere Falkreath Questline: Dark Brotherhood – Karinda Whiterun Console Commands – Arvak Soul Cairn Questline: Dawnguard –

Tasks/Quests: You may get to use a horse or get one as a gift by doing the quests given by the people/stable owners.

Riften Stables: Win a brawl with Hofgrir, when he is selling you a horse, decline, and then you can borrow it.

Solitude, Katla’s Farm: Help Katla and harvest the crops.

Illegally – 1000 Gold Coins are quite a lot to pay for a horse in the start, so an alternative is to steal the horse. If you run away with a stolen horse, then the guard/soldiers will be alerted of the crime, and you will get a 50 gold bounty.

If caught, you will have to pay the penalty, and you will lose the horse but if you manage to run away,

then you don’t have to worry until you get back into the same town from where you stole the horse.

Stolen Vs. Owned Horses

The only difference between the stolen and the self-owned horses is that the stolen horses will run back to their owners/stables if you get off them, but your own horse will stay at the place where you left it.

Attributes

All the horses have the same movement speed, health and stamina. Only distinctive part is their different colors. They will also help you in battles and attack your enemies. Following two horses have different attributes from the standard/wild horses.

Shadowmere: This horse has a better stamina, more health and a unique look. It is obtained if you participate in in the Dark Brotherhood quest line and complete the quest The Cure for Madness.

Frost: Frost has a better stamina, and it’s obtained by doing the quest Promises to Keep (Riften).

Arvak: It is added to The Elder Scrolls V: Dawnguard. One may use the Summon Arvak spell to call Arvak. The spell is acquired after the quest Find Arvak’s Skull is completed. This is an undead horse that has purple flames instead of a tail and a mane. Arvak can be summoned again from the Soul Cairn if it dies

Note: If you fast-travel with a horse, then the horse will also travel with you, even if you lost its location and are not mounted/near it.