Skyrim Hearthfire House Design Guide – How To Build



After you have bought the plot in Skyrim: Hearthfire, the construction work begins. Now, since the DLC primarily focuses on building houses, the construction task is not as simple as one may imagine. Although the visual design of the house remains the same, there are various layout combinations you can try.

You start up the initial small home (main hall) which can be transformed into the entry hall and after that, you can proceed with rest of the construction. You can check-out the step by step guide in our Building Materials Guide.

In this guide however, I am going to mention various room categories that can be used to make 27 different room combinations. You can use the different combinations to have a design (layout) of your choice. You can choose one from each category given below:

Skyrim: Hearthfire Room Combinations/Design

West Side Rooms

Bedroom

The room has sufficient space to accommodate a master bed, two children beds and multiple display cases.

Greenhouse

The room is dedicated for plant growth in a controlled environment. There are plenty of satchels packs and containers where you can store different stuff.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Enchanting Tower

The tower will include access to the rooftop. It will also include the enchanting alter, a mannequin and plenty of display cases.

North Side Rooms

Trophy Room

This is where you can show off your trophies. The room holds place for three large trophies along with plenty of small ones. You will also have some storage capacity as a few storage containers are also present in this room.

Storage Room

A room dedicated for storage. You can find a hefty amount of containers in there.

Alchemy Tower

Like the enchanting tower, this room includes access to the rooftop. You will have your alchemy table in it for crafting experiments.

East Side Rooms

Armory

The armory will have the following items:

Mannequins

Almost 6 display cases

Storage Capacity

Weapon Plaques

Weapon Racks

A Workbench

Grindstone

Kitchen

The basic kitchenware like a stove pot and oven etc. The kitchen also comes with plenty storage space. You can bake recipes in here.

Library Tower

A total of 12 shelves are available in this room. Like the other towers, you also get access to the rooftop.