Where to Find Skyrim Fortify Alchemy Enchantment

Alchemy in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a skill through which you can mix various materials so that you can make poisons and potions, whereas enchantment is a skill through which you can apply magical effects to weapons, armor, and jewelry to make them more powerful and make them go beyond their base level and get insane stats on them. You can find these enchantments through vendors, defeating enemies, and looting chests.

Fortify alchemy enchantment in Skyrim increases the damage of weapons, armor, and potion effectiveness. Interestingly, players can exploit it by using the fortify enchanting potion and potion of fortify restoration, then loop this process until you get the desired numbers on your items. So this enchantment has its uses.

This guide will teach you how to get the Fortify Alchemy Enchantment in Skyrim.

How to Get Skyrim Fortify Alchemy Enchantment

There are two ways by which you get the Fortify Alchemy Enchantment in Skyrim, one is by completing a side quest, and the other is by disenchanting a random item, we will discuss both.

For the quest method, you will need to go to Dawnstar and then talk to Frida in “Mortar and Pestle,” and she will give you a quest, “Dungeon Delving” to retrieve the “Ring of Pure Mixtures“.

You need to go to the forsaken cave; it’s a relatively easy dungeon to clear you will mostly face draugr and traps. You will find the ring in a chest. After completing the quest, you will have to go back to “Freda” and return the ring. She will level up your alchemy, and then you can buy it from her. If, for some reason, the ring is not there, you can either pickpocket or kill her so that you can get the ring. So after getting the ring, you have to disenchant it so you can learn the fortify alchemy enchantment.

You can also have the fortify alchemy enchantment by disenchanting a random item in Skyrim. However, since there is no sure way to tell when you will come across an item with this enchantment effect, It’s recommended that you get it from Frida so that you don’t have to waste time to farm an item with an effect which is a random drop.