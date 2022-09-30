Skyrim Black Book Filament and Filigree Quest Guide

The Filament and Filigree is one of the main quests in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Skyrim offers players a wide variety of quests that they can complete with the help of their dragon. Not only these quests will add adventure to your gameplay but completing them will give you a lot of rewards.

Black Book in Skyrim is a quest that will be played by Black Boots of Hermaeous Mora. In this quest, Dragonborn will uncover all the knowledge that is hidden inside their heads. This knowledge should only be preached within the boundaries of Apocrypha as the quest belongs to this region.

In this Skyrim guide, we will discuss how players can complete Black Book Filament and Filigree quest. Moreover, we will also discuss the rewards for completing this quest.

Filament And Filigree Walkthrough

The Black Book: Filament and Filigree in Skyrim appear at the conclusion of Kolbjorn Barrow. It is an Apocrypha quest. Players are therefore urged to open the book because doing so will take them to Apocrypha.

In the first part, there are no enemies around but you have to be careful about the shadows. These shadows will cause you great damage if you step on them. It is highly recommended to have a candle or stendar’s aura if you have it. Hooker is also a really good option.

Once you have some light you can head toward the southwest and there you will find a table with different gems and a book of three thieves.

Then go upstairs and hit the scry. It’s better to activate another candle here. As soon as the door opens, be ready as you will see a local in some distance. Hit me and then you have to deal with him in a sneaker period. Then as soon as you kill it you will have to encounter another one.

It’s amazing how the creatures don’t see us even with big lights on our heads. Keep going and follow upstairs. You will be talking face-to-face with the boss. Take him out as vindication of these guys are tough so treat them with some respect.

The actual trick is just in how well you manipulate him to come out. As soon as he comes out he is dead and you will get a lot of rewards. Read the black book, and your quest is completed.

Rewards

Completing the Filament and Filigree quest in Skyrim will give you the one of following abilities:

Secret of Arcana will make others cast no magic spells for almost 30 seconds.

will make others cast no magic spells for almost 30 seconds. Secret of Strength is an ability because of which a power attack will no more cost any stamina for 30 seconds.

is an ability because of which a power attack will no more cost any stamina for 30 seconds. Secret of Protection is a powerful ability that will help you to gain no damage for 30 seconds.

Glitches in the quest

The most frequent error in the Filament and Filigree mission in Skyrim is that even after players exited the area, it was still dark and their health had been damaged. To fix this, it is advised that you exit Apocrypha, load a different save, and then reload the most recent auto-save to resolve the problem.