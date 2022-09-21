How to Get Elven Armor in Skyrim

In Skyrim, you can find and craft several light armor such as Chitin Armor, Hide Armor, and Studded Armor. Elven Armor is one of the craftable light armors in Skyrim. You can find it as a body loot at several places in the game as well as craft it in the Blacksmith Forge.

This guide will include all the places you can find Elven Armor in Skyrim along with the level requirement to unlock different variants of Elven Armor.

Where is the Elven Armor located in Skyrim?

There are three variants of the Elven Armor that you can get in Skyrim. Each one is found at the specific levels in the game at the same locations.

Elven Light Armor

Elven Light Armor is like a small version of the bigger Elven Armor. They will appear as separate pieces on the map starting from level 1. At any single place on the map, you will get only one piece of armor such as an Elven Bow.

Location #1

For the first location, you must travel to the White run in Skyrim. There is a giant building named Jorrvaskr inside the city center. If we go to the basement of this building, there is a room with Elven Bow inside the display case.

You must pick the lock on the display case to access the Elven Bow. You can also find Elven War Hammer and Elven Sword in the neighboring rooms inside the display case. Keep in mind that you are stealing all these items. Therefore, you must pick locks when there is no one around.

Location #2

For the second location, you must travel to the Northwatch Keep. The castle at this location is filled to brim with Thalmor warriors and Archers. All the Thalmor wears the Elven Armor. Therefore, you can get it if you kill them.

You can easily shoot them with the Elven Bow you have acquired on the White run. Once you have successfully shot down the Thalmor Warrior, you can go to his corpse and pick up the Elven Armor. Make sure to shoot them one by one and avoid being detected.

Location #3

Travel to Markoff and head inside the Understone Key castle. You can find Thalmor Soldiers at the end of the room inside the castle. Once you have your eyes on the Thalmor Soldier, kill him with your weapon.

The Thalmor soldier will drop a full set of Elven Light Armor. Put all the looted weapons away and make yourself arrested by choosing the option to go to jail. Inside the jail cell, swing the pickaxe at the rock and choose the option to serve the sentence.

You will then get out of prison along with all the looted Elven Armor.

Elven Armor

Elven Armor is a more powerful variant of the Elven light Armor. Just like the Elven light Armor, you will get pieces of it starting from level 12. At level 13, you can find the enchanted variant.

You can find the Elven Armor at the same location as the light armor. Simply kill the Thalmor warriors and Archers at Northwatch to get it. You just need to visit this location after your level has reached 12 or more.

The same can be said for the Thalmor Soldiers found at the Understone Key castle. You can also get the Elven Armor from the thieves found on the roads located at Redwood.

Elven Gilded Armor

Elven Gilded Armor is the most powerful version of the Elven Armor that has higher stats that the regular version. This version can be unlocked after level 27. You can then find Elven Gilded Armor from the Thalmor warriors at the Northwatch Keep.

Stats

Elven armor

Pieces Armor Encumbrance Gold Elven Armor 29 4 225 Elven Boots 8 1 45 Elven Gauntlets 8 1 45 Elven Helmet 13 1 110 Elven Shield 21 4 115

Elven Gilded armor

Pieces Armor Encumbrance Gold Elven Armor 35 4 550 Elven Boots 8 1 45 Elven Gauntlets 8 1 45 Elven Helmet 13 1 110 Elven Shield 21 4 115

Elven Light armor

Pieces Armor Encumbrance Gold Elven Armor 26 4 125 Elven Boots 7 1 25 Elven Gauntlets 7 1 25 Elven Helmet 12 1 60

Smithing requirements

To craft Elven Armor in the Blacksmith Forge, you will need a Smithing Level of 30 or above. Along with that, you will need Elven Smithing as a perk activated in Skyrim. Once you have all the Smithing requirements, you will need the following items to craft the Elven Armor: