How to Get Ebony Plate Armor in Skyrim

Ebony Plate Armor is a set of heavy armor in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Skyrim now has this armor, giving players an option to the standard Ebony Armor Set from Blades. This set of armors is regarded as being superior to the standard versions in Skyrim.

Due to the significance of this heavy-weight armor, Skyrim has made various items required for players to wear this armor. Only once a player has finished Heart of Crimson can they create Ebony Plate Armor.

Even though this armor has higher ratings throughout the board, shield variations are the only thing missing. There isn’t a shield version for this gear.

In this Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim guide, we will discuss the Ebony Plate Armor in detail and brief players about its uses and how it can be equipped.

Ebony Plate variants in Skyrim

Following are the variants of the Ebony Plate. From the following stats, it can be seen that Ebony Plate Armor is the most useful piece.

Variant Value Weight Rating Ebony Plate Armor 1600 38 44 Ebony Plate Boots 350 7 17 Ebony Plate Gauntlets 350 7 17 Ebony Plate Helmets 800 10 22

Uses

This Armor is enchanted and the main piece will give you 50 extra health points. The player will have an amazing armor rating of 128 with the full armor gear and a shield. This justifies the effort required to obtain Skyrim’s heavy armor.

How to get Ebony plate armor

Ebony Plate Armor is one the hardest Armor to get in the early or mid-game. Players have to go all the way to North East to scale village and just very South there you will find a camp. There ”ll be a dead body and a bandit.

Next, you need to go and check some of his barrels and there must be some notes which will guide you towards your next location. The next location will be in the top end North of the Island so players have to go further.

It’s so hard to get there as the region is full of ice and long dragons which keep attacking you. However, the biggest danger is falling into the water as it’s really hard to get out of it. So, keep looking towards the sky and spamming and finally, you will reach there.

Once you are there you simply have to kill the skull and pick up the armor that is inside the chest. The armor he has aren’t of much use and you can simply just get your favorite Stalhrim Helmet which will help you throughout the game in fact as we are moving to get Ebony Plate Armor.

On your way back, stop at windehlm and you can go and get the Ebony Plate Armor. You will be delivered a note telling you to go and talk to a beggar. The sender’s name is Tyra Bloodfire.

As you reach the beggar, a quest will start. You need to give him food and 100 gold pieces. This part doesn’t even change a bit so you have to take these things along with you without giving them a second thought.

Just outside Windehlm you will find a shrine. If you go through the bridge, you will find a hill that you can get up easily. If you are super stealthy you might get a good shot on her.

She is pretty tough and wears the ebony plate armor and swords as well. Kill her and simply take her armor.